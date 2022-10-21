A seemingly never-ending deluge is set to continue with severe thunderstorms set to belt NSW over the weekend.
"We're bracing for significant rainfall right across NSW today," Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke said on Friday.
A broad risk of showers and thunderstorms is menacing much of NSW on Friday and will continue into the weekend.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of the Mid North Coast, with a risk of flash flooding in Coffs Harbour, Kempsey, Woolgoolga, Sawtell, Dorrigo and Macksville.
A second severe warning is also in place to the west, on the North West Slopes, Plains and Upper West, with a risk of flash flooding, large hailstones and damaging winds in Moree, Narrabri, Mungindi, Burren Junction, Boggabri and Collarenebri on Friday.
On Saturday and Sunday, rain and storms will continue in the east, with heavier falls likely in the northeast, depending on the development of a low-pressure system.
Meanwhile, the full extent of the damage suffered during the flood crisis in Victoria is starting to become clear, with some students forced to attend different schools until the end of the year.
An estimated 320 schools, 28 health services and 11 TAFEs have been impacted since the wild weather began in mid October.
The state government has set up a $77.3 million Health and Education Recovery Fund to support the cleanup.
Ongoing flooding will see fruit and vegetable prices spike 8 per cent and wipe a quarter of a percentage point off Australia's GDP growth, the Treasurer says.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has warned Australians gripped by a cost-of-living crisis not to rule out further pain, warning the figures were "just an initial estimate" and could ultimately prove "even more significant".
Dr Chalmers said responding to natural disasters would be "central features" of Tuesday's budget, his first, with a $3 billion boost to the Commonwealth's contingency reserve.
Treasury estimated extensive flooding across Victoria and NSW would see fruit and vegetable prices rise by 8 per cent before the end of the year, he said.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.