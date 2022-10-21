Emmaus Christian School has taken out the top prize at a national science and engineering challenge in Bendigo.
Students battled against seven other schools from around the country to come up with solutions to a series of problems which involved coding, electronics, probability, creating a bionic hand and a model Mars rover.
Principal Eric Hofink said he was thrilled with the result.
"I think over the moon is an understatement," he said.
"Little Emmaus punches above its weight but at this scale, it's off the charts. So we are absolutely stoked."
Mr Hofsink's former school, Launceston Christian School, came second in the competition, making it even more exciting as the final results were read out.
"You could just cut the tension with a knife. It was so so so nerve-wracking. I think a few tears were shed as well."
The team particularly excelled in a challenge where students created a bridge from balsa wood. The bridge weighed 32 grams and carried a trolley weighing about three-and-a-half kilograms before it broke.
Year 9 student Georgia Andonaros, who helped construct the winning bridge, said the competition was scary but exciting at the same time.
Fellow year 9 student Michael Thow said the team had luck on its side but also put a lot of effort into training for the competition.
"I think a major part of it is the way that the team communicates and especially the way that they train together, because it is also a really good bonding activity between students," he said.
The challenge is organised by the University of Newcastle. The Canberra school had to beat hundreds of others in their regional and state levels before advancing to the national final held at Bendigo South East College.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
