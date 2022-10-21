Braddon Busking Festival on Sunday

Busking is returning to the streets of Braddon on Sunday.
The festival will be held on Lonsdale Street and in the Haig Park Markets from 10am to 4pm.
Entry is free.
Buskers will compete for cash and other prizes and will be eligible for the Australian National Busking Championships.
Enjoy the local talent and vote for your favourite busker with busking tokens.
The event is put on by the local group the Braddon Collective.
