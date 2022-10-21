The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Cactus and succulent spring expo on October 30

Updated October 21 2022 - 5:27am, first published 4:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Succulents help make for a beautiful display. Picture supplied

A spring expo is being held by the Cactus and Succulent Society of the ACT next Sunday, October 30, at the Holt Community Centre, behind 80 Beaurepaire Crescent, Holt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.