Cactus and succulent spring expo on October 30

A spring expo is being held by the Cactus and Succulent Society of the ACT next Sunday, October 30, at the Holt Community Centre, behind 80 Beaurepaire Crescent, Holt.
It will be open 10am to 3pm and there will be a coffee cart.
The Canberra Cactus Society was first established in 1965, as an offshoot of the venerable Horticultural Society.
There will be local and interstate sellers, displays of beautiful mature plants and demonstrations on how to care for your plants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.