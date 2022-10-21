For all Godolphin have achieved since Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum established his operation in Australia in 2014, one trophy remains missing from an overflowing cabinet. The Cox Plate.
For all Anamoe has achieved since he burst on to the scene as a star two-year-old two years ago, one prize has eluded him in an illustrious career. The Cox Plate.
On Saturday, Godolphin and their star four-year-old will have the chance to plug the one gap in their resumes at Moonee Valley.
A victory, Godolphin bloodstock manager Jason Walsh feels, would be the operation's crowning glory.
"Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum founded Godolphin with a view to compete at the top level and in the best races," Walsh said. "The Cox Plate fits the bill.
"We've had some horses run good races and had placings in the Cox Plate but it's one we're yet to tick off.
"Anamoe has nothing left to prove but this is Australia's weight-for-age championship. It's the kind of race he's not only entitled to be in but one we would like to add to an already glittering CV."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The bookmakers rate Anamoe a short-priced favourite to claim a seventh Group 1 on Saturday, but he's not going to have it his own way.
The Might and Power Stakes run earlier this month proved the perfect warm up for the main event and while the Godolphin horse prevailed, the likes of Zaaki, I'm Thunderstruck and Alligator Blood proved the Cox Plate will be hotly contested.
Anamoe is one of a number of horses chasing redemption, the horse finishing second 12 months ago after a protest against winner State of Rest was dismissed.
For Annabel Neasham's Zaaki, a high temperature ended his race before it had begun. Now an eight-year-old, this could be his final crack at the Cox Plate.
Given what's on the line, it would be easy for the pressure to get to trainer James Cummings, but Walsh said his close friend has remained as calm as ever.
"There's a lot of talk about unfinished business but from our perspective, there's no point looking back," he said.
"James has treated this week like it's any other week. The focus is on the Cox Plate, but it's a case of getting through the week and making sure all the minor details are covered off."
Win or lose on Saturday, Anamoe's days racing in Australia are numbered. Having swept all before him down under, a trip to Dubai and Europe looms next year.
Already rated one of Godolphin's finest products, Walsh feels that will be the perfect chance to show his class on a global scale before he's retired to stud.
"He doesn't need to do anything to prove himself. Anamoe's compiled an impressive record, there's no disputing he's competed at the top level for three seasons.
"The idea of going overseas is interesting. It adds intrigue to test yourself against the best around the world."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.