The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Godolphin, Anamoe looking to add jewel in the crown with Cox Plate win

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 21 2022 - 6:29am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anamoe will start favourite in a stacked Cox Plate field. Picture Getty Images

For all Godolphin have achieved since Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum established his operation in Australia in 2014, one trophy remains missing from an overflowing cabinet. The Cox Plate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.