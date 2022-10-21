Canberra referee Owen Goldrick is ready for the biggest moment in his career, after being named an official for the Asian Football Federation (AFC) Cup final in Kuala Lumpur.
The match on Saturday night between Kuala Lumpur City FC and Al Seeb will feature an all-Australian officiating team, which includes Goldrick as an assistant referee.
The event is the second-biggest club football tournament in the AFC, comparable to the UEFA Europa League.
"It's massive to get this game," Goldrick told The Canberra Times.
"It's one of the biggest games of the year on the Asian football calendar.
"But I treat every game the same - I just want to get my decisions right and go home having done a good job, no matter what the game is."
Goldrick's ascent to matches of this calibre is reward for many years working hard at achieving a dream that began as a teenager.
The 30-year-old was inspired to take up the profession while a student at Belconnen High School, when former world-class referee Ben Williams was his PE teacher.
"I started refereeing when I was 14 and I basically worked my up from doing under-sevens at 9am on a Saturday morning, to here," he said.
"It was around around 16 that I decided I'd stop playing and put all of my effort into refereeing.
"Ben was my teacher and was going off to all sorts of weird and wonderful places to referee. When I asked him how he got into it, he said the start of his journey was pretty similar to how I started - refereeing at his local club as a teenager.
"So I walked away from that conversation thinking, 'Oh, well if he can do it, then maybe it's a possibility for me as well'."
Goldrick has aspirations to continue climbing the refereeing ladder, and though the upcoming FIFA World Cup is slightly out of reach for now, he aims to take part in the 2026 or 2030 tournaments, just like his mentor Williams did in 2014 in Brazil.
"There are a lot of variables, but that is the ultimate goal," Goldrick said.
"The biggest difference at a higher level is the pace of the game, and there's 15 cameras on you, so there isn't really anywhere to hide."
Goldrick embraces the challenge ahead though, including the everchanging nature of the technology around refereeing such as VAR - video assistant referee.
With the pandemic and international commitments, Goldrick hasn't been able to referee local league matches for a few years, with 2018 his last full season.
However he has strived to continue Canberra's pipeline of referees, through coaching sessions for young whistleblowers.
"In Canberra we've got a history of producing top quality officials with a much greater frequency than you'd expect from somewhere that's Canberra's size," he said.
"There's myself and there's Lauren Hargrave who just got added to the international list tier, and we've got quite a strong contingent in the A-League."
