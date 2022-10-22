So much of our world - and the way we perceive it - depends on the stories we tell ourselves.
This week, the stories we consider include those of the Great Barrier Reef, the art that shaped colonial identity in the South Pacific and the sense of responsibility we give ourselves for the climate crisis.
And then there's the story which never seems to go away: the presidency of Donald Trump.
Mark Thomas writes about two new books on the destructive 45th president of the United States of America.
He makes a good case for the importance of "intelligent, sustained, informed observation", even if we'd rather pretend that political force will go away.
You can find all the books we've reviewed this week below. And I welcome your thoughts and feedback on what we've been reading. You can reach me by email at jasper.lindell@canberratimes.com.au
The Great Barrier Reef is as much a reef as the stories we tell about the reef, the tourists it attracts and the science it inspires.
Suzannah Macbeth considers Rohan Lloyd's Saving The Reef (UQP, $32.99), which tracks the history of Western interaction with the Great Barrier Reef over the last two centuries.
"Saving the Reef is a thoughtful history that highlights fascinating themes around Western engagement with the reef, and, as a case study of a conservation campaign, contains plenty of insights relevant to today's campaigners, scientists and politicians," Macbeth writes.
"Harrison Christian tells the story of the men and women of a garrison in Rabaul, New Guinea who were left as 'hostages to fortune' after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour in December 1941," writes our reviewer Russell Wenholz.
Christian's book, Should We Fall to Ruin (Ultimo Press, $34.99), retells a story of bravery against extraordinary odds.
"There was a "disorderly abandonment". Several groups retreated into the jungle. There they faced the decision: should they hope for rescue or should they surrender?"
Mark Thomas considers two new books about former US president Donald Trump, Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman (HarperCollins, $45) and The Divider by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser (Knopf, $59.99).
These long and exhaustive tales of Trump's character and actions deliver scoops but not surprises.
"A reader might wonder what genre she is reading, whether a morality tale, black comedy, theatre of the absurd or simply a horror story. As Baker and Glasser pointedly note, these books comprise reports "from an active crime scene, still under investigation by multiple authorities," Thomas writes.
Chris Hammer's new novel, The Tilt (Allen & Unwin, $32.99), interweaves three narratives across the span of nearly a century into a pacy, if sometimes very complex, mystery.
"In the present, homicide detective Nell Buchanan is sent to her home town on the Murray to investigate a decades-old murder. In the '70s, fifteen-year old Tessa is falling for the ambitious stud Tycho, a fledgling journalist intent on getting his big break. And ninety-something Jimmy Waters tells his story of growing up minding cattle in the bush, when his dad was sent to New Guinea in the Second World War," writes our critic Hanne Melgaard Watkins.
Jessica Gaitan Johannesson is writing in a world that's beginning to collapse around her.
Our reviewer David Ferrell considers Johannesson's new collection of essays, The Nerves and Their Endings (Scribe, $24.99).
"A recurring theme across the essays is the inculpation of individual people in the happenings of the world - the part of oneself that is the plastic bag in the deepest part of the ocean, the emissions of airlines, the actions of governments and states," Ferrell writes.
In an extract from the new edition of Bernard Smith's European Vision and the South Pacific (Melbourne University Press, $49.99), Sheridan Palmer and Greg Lehman write how the late art historian tracted the ideas of the Englightment, rationalist secularism and empirical structures of knowledge, affected notions of identity in the colonial era.
"Not only is this work a significant text for understanding the world in which we live, it critically engages with the humanities, colonial histories and cultural relativism that reverberate within the contemporary phenomenon of globalisation," the pair write.
Canberra novelist Karen Viggers considers Peggy Frew's Wildflowers (Allen & Unwin, $32.99), the story of a family grappling with a family member's addiction and its fallout.
"The anatomy of a family is always interesting. If you think someone has a perfect happy family, you just don't know them well enough. You only need to dig a little beneath the surface to uncover problems. That's because we all have flaws and foibles and these reflect in our relationships," Viggers writes.
"Frew is a master writer - someone who is able to craft words with precision and carry you on a story of discovery."
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.