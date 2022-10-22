"In the present, homicide detective Nell Buchanan is sent to her home town on the Murray to investigate a decades-old murder. In the '70s, fifteen-year old Tessa is falling for the ambitious stud Tycho, a fledgling journalist intent on getting his big break. And ninety-something Jimmy Waters tells his story of growing up minding cattle in the bush, when his dad was sent to New Guinea in the Second World War," writes our critic Hanne Melgaard Watkins.

