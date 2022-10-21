The first thing Norman Vanua noticed about Canberra was the weather.
It's hardly surprising given the 28-year-old grew up in Port Moresby and experienced his first taste of the Australian capital in the depths of winter.
Thankfully the August temperatures weren't enough to scare Vanua away and he quickly discovered Canberra's attractions after moving to Australia to live with his girlfriend.
Even with winter coming to an end, the weather has continued to cast a dark cloud over Vanua's life.
An international cricketer who has represented Papua New Guinea on 85 occasions, the fast bowler had hoped to launch into a successful season with Weston Creek Molonglo.
La Nina, however, had other ideas. After round one was washed out, Vanua took four wickets last week to lead his side past ANU.
He hopes to build on that performance on Saturday if Weston Creek Molonglo take on Tuggeranong Valley. The match is under significant doubt, with the teams hopeful the rains stops for long enough to allow a game to proceed.
Despite the weather, Vanua has thrived in Canberra and he's eager to utilise his international experience during the season.
"I've played a lot of cricket around Australia and the standard here is very good," Vanua said. "It's a competitive competition and that's the sort of cricket I love.
"I'm really keen to play some two-day matches. I've played a lot of one-dayers and Twenty20s, but red-ball cricket is what I want to play more of. That's when you get to know your strengths and patience is important."
Vanua's journey to Canberra started as a young boy watching Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie on TV in Port Moresby, the Australian stars among his heroes.
The chance to travel overseas then fuelled his cricketing dreams and before long he had embarked on a number of tours around the world with the Papua New Guinea national team.
An associate nation that has progressed in recent years, PNG qualified for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.
The side fell short of making this year's edition and Vanua had mixed emotions watching the likes of Namibia and Scotland defeat cricket heavyweights.
"It shows the gap between the top nations and associates is getting closer," Vanua said. "That hopefully opens up more funding and people take us more seriously.
"Seeing those results was very emotional. The associates are showing people we can play high-quality cricket.
"It hurts a bit knowing we could have been there but we're focused on the qualifiers to the next World Cup."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
