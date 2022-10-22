ACT drug law reform will come at a cost to road safety

So Labor and the Greens want to decriminalise drug use.
Most of us have seen the safety advertisement on televisions - "Yeah, nah" - where his mates suggest a drinker catch the booze bus home.
Which brings me to this relatively innovative idea of the decriminalisation of small quantities of drugs. I get it. They don't want drug users persecuted by the AFP but dealt with in a compassionate, caring manner by health services.
Personally I believe Illicit drugs and speeding drivers are making ACT roads more dangerous.
Clearly the AFP think so, too, as they pull over drug-affected drivers but then are restricted in what they can do.
Who will supervise and manage the users of these small quantities? What is to stop an intoxicated user thinking they are Superman and jumping off a tall building? Or thinking they are the next Michael Schumacher? Such decisions can, and have, resulted in families losing loved ones, and increased PTSD for emergency services personnel. We can't control drink drivers, let alone drug-users.
Accept responsibility, get out of the populist utopia that this government seems to be creating and get into the real world.
Chris Bowen, the Minister for Climate Change and Energy, is correct when he says that renewables are the cheapest method of generating electric energy.
But that is irrelevant when the price that the suppliers of renewables are paid is the same as is paid to suppliers of fossil energy. Doesn't the minister know that the national electricity market is price-based, not cost-based?
There is no connection between what suppliers can charge and what it costs to produce their energy.
Tourism Australia is being prophetic in showing Ruby Roo and "Ulu Ru" as the only two roos left in Australia.
Prospects don't look good for Ruby, given the biblical use of ruby as a divine sacrifice.
Interesting letter (Letters, October 20) from Neil Cooper from CSIRO on prescribed burning.
Let's hope CSIRO and other expert groups take into account the impact of repeated prescribed burning on an area's biodiversity. While I understand catastrophic wildfires impact hugely on biodiversity how would the impact on biodiversity of these rarer events compare with the impact of periodic prescribed burns?
Strategic burns around infrastructure makes a lot of sense but over a whole landscape, questions arise.
Importantly, the CSIRO needs to devote more attention to the cause of more frequent wildfires; climate change.
Chris Doyle (Letters, October 17) might be interested to know the rates on my Mawson property have risen by a factor of 4.46 since 2012-13 (in 10 years). I can show him the rates notices to prove it.
Part of the increase resulted from the iniquitous change made in 2017 to the method by which rates are calculated on strata properties.
The increase in that year was 52 per cent. Even if I "discount" by the whole of that year's increase, the 10-year factor is still 2.93; that is, tripled.
It seems that the Libs' forecast was about right.
I don't see anything to show for it and can only look forward to more of the same apart from the major degradation in public transport service which the Woden tram will eventually bring (at egregious cost).
Memo to Lidia Thorpe: judge not lest ye also be judged. Is this a case of the biter being bit? The Greens are now getting what they dish out.
