Canberra trainer Paul Jones is confident One Aye will make the final field for the $2 million Big Dance - barring injury.
She's having her final tune-up in the benchmark 78 handicap (1600 metres) at Randwick on Saturday in preparation for the feature race, with Jones happy with her build up.
One Aye sits 18th on Racing NSW's likely order of entry, with fellow Joseph Jones Racing horse She's All In the fourth emergency and likely to go to the Little Dance instead.
That means, barring any serious changes, One Aye's all set to jump out in the race designed for horses that have had success in the country cups on Melbourne Cup Day.
Then she might get set for another country cups campaign, with the Snake Gully Cup a possibility, which could earn her another crack in next year's Big Dance.
"She'll make the field barring injury," Jones said.
"She's All In will go into the Little Dance - I think she's more suited to the Little Dance."
Jones said One Aye was in excellent shape for the trip to Randwick.
She'll come up against one of the horses she could potentially be up against in the Big Dance - Cognac.
The Richard and Will Freedman-trained gelding was just ahead of Jones' One Aye in the order of entry, which will be finalised next Friday.
"Definitely going around [on Saturday]. Very, very happy with her, the stable down the coast are very, very happy with her," Jones said.
"She's tightened up nicely. We knew she'd take improvement out of her first-up run on a heavy15 or whatever it was.
"That was an extreme heavy and I thought it might've taken a bit out of her, but the next day she was bouncing around."
Last week it was fellow Canberra trainer Keith Dryden heading up the Hume Highway with Handle The Truth for the $2 million Kosciuszko.
While he didn't get the win he was looking for, Dryden bounced back in emphatic fashion at Canberra's Thoroughbred Park on Friday.
He had four winners on the day, including Wichita Warrior saluting in The Federal (1600m).
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
