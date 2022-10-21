The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Paul Jones has One Aye on $2 million Big Dance

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated October 21 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gary Nickson-trained Mandalong Missile narrowly wins race four at Canberra's Thoroughbred Park on Friday. Picture by James Croucher

Canberra trainer Paul Jones is confident One Aye will make the final field for the $2 million Big Dance - barring injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.