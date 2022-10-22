Once again, Australians in the eastern states are battening down the hatches against a wall of rain.
Victoria is experiencing a major flood emergency with more than 70 warnings issued.
Water is spilling over a levee near the centre of Echuca, with authorities warning anyone left in the area to leave while they can.
The Murray River is forecast to reach levels just below the 1993 flood record overnight on Sunday and into Monday.
In NSW, towns near the Murray and Murrumbidgee Rivers have been advised to evacuate.
The Darling River at Tilpa in the state's northwest could reach 12 metres on Saturday, with major flooding, while the Bogan River at Mudall and Mulgawarrina is at major flood level.
The towns of Jemalong and Euabalong in the central west are seeing major flooding from the Lachlan River, while moderate flooding continues at Forbes.
Large parts of central and southern Queensland are also on flood watch warnings.
Residents in Noosa and Gympie regions and those on the Fraser Coast (Maryborough) are also on alert for flash flooding as rainfall of up to 200mm is forecast in the next 36 to 48 hours.
Most of the severe weather has passed in Tassie but some flood watches remain.
If you are stuck at home this weekend, it might be worth shopping around for a better deal on your mortgage. Aussies are refinancing in record numbers amid surging inflation and climbing interest rates.
Fourteen billion dollars worth of home loans were placed with a new lender in Australia in August alone, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data.
Meanwhile, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has warned high inflation will stick around longer than previously thought. Dr Chalmers broke the news as he prepares to hand down the Albanese government's first federal budget.
And here is some food for thought: Some Aussies admit they are still not washing their hands after going to the loo or before preparing or eating food. After all we've been through!
The Food Safety Information Council's online national survey found almost one in five of us don't wash after going to the toilet and almost half don't lather up before mealtimes.
Maybe it's time to bring back singing happy birthday at the basin.
- With AAP
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
