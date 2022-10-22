In our solar system, the planets all have different tilts. Mercury has no tilt and Jupiter has a tiny one of only three degrees. The Earth is tilted 23.44 degrees. However, the Earth's tilt does wobble a bit so it can range from 22.1 to 24.5 degrees. Mars' tilt is about 25 degrees, making it very similar to that of Earth. If an object spins in the same direction it goes around the Sun, the tilt is around 90 degrees, like it is on its side.

