Sunday Space | The long-time mystery of why ice-giant Uranus is on its side

By Brad Tucker
October 22 2022 - 6:30pm
The two hemispheres of Uranus obtained with Keck Telescope adaptive optics. Picture by Lawrence Sromovsky, University of Wisconsin-Madison/W.W. Keck Observatory

Uranus is the seventh planet out from the sun, discovered in 1781 by William Herschel. Uranus has rings just like Saturn. In fact, the two gas giants Jupiter and Saturn as well as the ice giants Uranus and Neptune all have rings.

