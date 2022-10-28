Her husband Pat is ground down by excessive physical labour, the enthusiasms of Nicola's new ways and the fact that they are running quickly through all their money. Pat is patient, slow to anger, accepting the necessity of change but the reader may begin to fear the solidity of the marriage. As problems mount Farm may begin to worry, even depress, some readers. Are the world's problems simply insoluble? At this point, as a gifted writer, Harvey turns the tables. Allowing the reader the relief of problem-solving, harmony and some success.