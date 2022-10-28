This is a timely and important book. Slowly the world has begun to realise the climate implications of intensive farming. Put simply, cattle fart and burp, pushing harmful methane gases into the atmosphere in staggering amounts. Farm explores the policy and personal implications of that and much else.
Nicola Harvey and her husband, Pat, lead successful lives in Sydney, though Nicola had grown up on a farm in New Zealand. Suffering a miscarriage alerts Nicola to the problems in her life. She convinces her husband to return with her to New Zealand to take a lease of her father's former property. They will farm ethically and sustainably.
She discovers the "conventional industrial chemical system of farming globally". Nicola and Pat stick it out for more than 10 years and are still going. They produce a baby and change the whole way around which they farm. "In the small gestures of unconventional farming we untether from the system that's driven by the old guard and the industrial farming industry."
Harvey relentlessly seeks opinions and answers, often from university agricultural departments but also from experimental farmers. She travels the length and breadth of New Zealand seeking help and also "crosses the ditch" to seek Australian answers, with her baby in her arms.
Such is Harvey's relentless pursuit of better ways she puts much at risk. First her relationship with her father and elderly relatives. The old ways, tried and true, must be adhered to, he thunders. He simply cannot avoid giving lectures, disguised as discussion and advice.
Her husband Pat is ground down by excessive physical labour, the enthusiasms of Nicola's new ways and the fact that they are running quickly through all their money. Pat is patient, slow to anger, accepting the necessity of change but the reader may begin to fear the solidity of the marriage. As problems mount Farm may begin to worry, even depress, some readers. Are the world's problems simply insoluble? At this point, as a gifted writer, Harvey turns the tables. Allowing the reader the relief of problem-solving, harmony and some success.
The solutions, which are carefully laid out, involve, first of all, the precept of doing everything in context. The soil is allowed space and time to recover, by natural means. Some compromises are made to ensure the financial viability of the farming life. A way through becomes apparent; harmony is restored.
Ultimately this is an optimistic, even joyous, book. The baby grows into a sassy young girl, the land is regenerated. I hope there will be a sequel to see if the dream is realised. For all our sakes, it needs to be.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.