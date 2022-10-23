ACT Brumbies looking to avoid firestorm in search for sponsors

The ACT Brumbies are optimistic they won't be engulfed by the same sponsorship storms that have surrounded other sporting organisations in recent weeks.
The franchise is currently negotiating with potential partners as they look to secure a new front-of-jersey sponsor for the 2023 Super Rugby season.
The process has been under way for a number of months, with senior officials confident a deal will be finalised by the end of the year.
While the Brumbies have remained tight-lipped around potential partners, it's understood the companies the franchise is in discussions with are not considered controversial.
The negotiations come amid a changing landscape of sports sponsorship, with players eager to play a greater role in determining what companies they promote on and off the field.
Netball Australia has found itself in a firestorm after agreeing to a deal with Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting.
The decision drew an instant backlash from the national team, with Diamonds players pointing to comments made by Rinehart's father Lang Hancock about sterilising Indigenous Australians in 1984.
Ultimately Rinehart withdrew the $15 million sponsorship deal on Saturday, the company opting to avoid contributing to further division within netball. In the process, the mining magnate also blasted athletes and sporting administrators for making political messages through sport.
Given Netball Australia is deep in debt, the move could have significant financial implications for the sport.
Cricket Australia has also seen its sponsorship deals come under the spotlight after it was revealed men's captain Patrick Cummins had conversations with senior officials regarding a partnership with Alinta Energy.
Cummins has a history of advocating for climate change awareness and green energy causes and expressed concerns over the agreement with the carbon emitter.
Alinta Energy has taken up the fifth year of a deal reportedly worth almost $40 million however the sponsorship will not extend beyond this season. Cricket Australia has stressed this is not related to Cummins' comments.
The Brumbies agreed to a front-of-jersey sponsorship deal with Ray White for the 2022 Super Rugby season and while it is hoped the real estate agent will continue as a backer, it likely won't be on the prime real estate on the front of the team's jersey.
ACT chief executive Phil Thomson said players have not raised concerns regarding sponsors in the past but the club will remain proactive moving forward.
"In the past we haven't had any issues with our sponsors," Thomson said. "We will engage with the players if we feel the need to do so. The players will be advised in relation to sponsorship deals and we'll have those internal conversations if needed."
