Canberra cyclist Cameron Rogers joins Lotto Dstny development team

David Polkinghorne
David Polkinghorne
Updated October 22 2022 - 8:27am, first published 8:00am
Canberra cyclist Cameron Roger's career's starting to take off after he joined Lotto Dstny's development team. Picture by James Croucher

Cameron Rogers only started watching cycling when he was seven. And just 10 years later he can't believe his dreams are already starting to come true.

