Cameron Rogers only started watching cycling when he was seven. And just 10 years later he can't believe his dreams are already starting to come true.
The Canberra cyclist is one step closer to becoming a professional after he signed with Lotto Dstny as a development rider for next year.
It means he'll be brushing shoulders with Australian sprint star Caleb Ewan, who's part of Lotto's pro squad.
Rogers has been in talks with Lotto since before he went to Europe in May - as part of an AusCycling endurance camp with fellow Canberran Oscar Chamberlain.
The 17-year-old represented Australia at the world championships in Wollongong a month ago, finishing 14th in the men's junior individual time trial and 22nd in the men's junior road race.
He's currently in Adelaide where he hopes to do some training with the AusCycling track squad before returning to Canberra to continue his training.
Then it will be all systems go when the nephew of three-time world champion Michael Rogers joins Lotto next year.
"I'm keen to join. We've been talking about it for a while now, since I went overseas earlier this year," Rogers said.
"I've been watching cycling since I was about seven years' old and Lotto is the oldest team in the whole pro bunch, the longest running team ever.
"So I've been able to watch it my whole life and watch some of those really fast pro guys come through.
"To have the opportunity to join the development team is amazing. I can't believe it.
"When I'm 17 years old right now and I'll be 18 when I officially join with them - it's just crazy to think my dreams have come that quickly."
Then the next step's to earn a pro contract.
Being a development rider with Lotto's a great start - six members of this year's development team will be full-time professionals next year, while a further two have signed contracts for 2024 already.
"It's an amazing starting gig and even if it was the final gig it would be an awesome one," Rogers said.
"The goal is always to grow and go up through the ranks in the pro peloton, when I become pro - which is hopefully soon.
"That's the dream, but we'll see what happens from now on."
Rogers already can't wait for his Lotto jersey and bicycle to arrive so he can start to train in them.
His first hit-out in team colours will be the Bay Crits in Geelong on New Year's Day.
There he'll get to ride with Ewan and fellow Aussie teammates Jarrad Drizners and Harry Sweeny.
Then there's the Australian national championships in Ballarat before the Tour Down Under starts on January 13.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
As a development rider he won't be able to represent Lotto at the TDU and will instead have to hope he gets picked for AusCycling's under-23 team.
He'll then head to Europe in about March.
"Tour Down Under - it's a want," he said.
"I'm not sure [whether I'll ride it though] because the only way I can ride the Tour Down Under next year is by getting on the Australian team.
"Australia's allowed to bring a team of under-23s into the race because it becomes a pro race again next year.
"I'll see if I can get into the Australian team, which will probably be based around nationals and everyone's performances in nationals - and they'll pick a team off that so we'll see how that goes."
