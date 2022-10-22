All the talk's been about the halves, but it's not just in the playmaking roles that Australia coach Mal Meninga faces a selection headache.
It's also in the centres after Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton scored two tries and set-up two more in the Kangaroos' 15-try romp over Scotland on Saturday.
That was despite playing on the unfamiliar right edge as Australia continued their unbeaten start to the Rugby League World Cup with the 84-0 victory in England.
He'll have to be in Meninga's thoughts come the business end of the tournament, from a pool that also included Latrell Mitchell, Valentine Holmes and Matt Burton.
Wighton's the Kangaroos' leading try scorer in the centres, with Matt Burton also scoring one and setting up another two and Mitchell scoring one and assisting with one in Australia's opening win over Fiji.
Meninga will also need to decide whether he sticks with having both a back-up hooker and a utility on his bench come semi-final time.
Wighton would also be an excellent bench option, with the Raiders five-eighth covering the halves, fullback, the outside backs - and he could probably play in the second row or at lock as well.
"Yeah, but that's the depth of the squad," Meninga said when asked about selection dilemmas.
"From my perspective, with due respect to Scotland, we've still got a fair way to go.
"We've got some big challenges in front of us, so we'll keep our feet on the ground and we'll make those tough decisions when the time comes."
Meninga also has a headache when it comes to halfback - where he'll have to choose between Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans.
But Cleary said that battle was the furthest thing from his mind despite making an ominous start to life as a Test international.
Cleary fell two points short of the record points haul for a debutant - set by Andrew Johns (30 points v South Africa, 1995) - as he played a lead role in Australia's dominant win.
The Panthers halfback gave the Kangaroos a look into their long-term future when he laid on three tries, scored one of his own and kicked 12 goals from 15 attempts.
Meninga said Cleary would now feel "like part of the team" after being rested for the tournament opener following his exploits in Penrith's premiership triumph.
Australia have one final group game against Italy next week where Cherry-Evans and Cleary are hoping to push their case to become the Kangaroos' chief playmaker for the finals.
Meninga won't be drawn into indicating where his loyalty lies and Cleary, publicly at least, said he was more than happy to take a backseat.
"I don't really think about that [rivalry with Cherry-Evans]," Cleary said.
"I'm just trying to enjoy the moment ... I think it's a bit of a media beat-up.
"Cherry and I get on well, if I get picked or not ... I'm happy either way."
The 10,276 fans at Coventry were treated to a procession from start to finish with Josh Addo-Carr grabbing four tries and Campbell Graham, who could have been playing for Scotland at this tournament, securing a hat-trick on debut.
Australia were so dominant that Scotland had just one play-the-ball in the Kangaroos' 20-metre zone and even that came in the dying minutes of the game.
Meninga opted to give skipper James Tedesco an early night after scoring a try straight after half-time.
- with AAP
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
