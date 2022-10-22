James McDonald hopes the excitement of winning his first Cox Plate wasn't a baby inducing one.
But he did hope it was a boost for his sick mum Diane.
McDonald produced a perfectly timed ride to not only guide Anamoe to victory in the $5 million Cox Plate, but to enter the four-year-old entire into the history books.
It was Anamoe's fourth group 1 win this preparation, from the James Cummings-trained entire's fourth attempt.
That took him to a total of seven group 1 wins - the most of any Godolphin horse from anywhere around the world for the stable owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Zaaki got to the front early, but McDonald had his $2.50-favourite in fourth - the perfect position before making their move around the home turn.
Then Anamoe was good enough to hold off a fast-finishing I'm Thunderstruck and El Bodegon, who were second and third respectively, with Zaaki holding on for fourth.
It had McDonald ecstatic to win his first Cox Plate, after he'd also won his first Melbourne Cup last year.
But he hoped it hadn't been too exciting for his partner Katelyn Mallyon, who was expecting the birth of their first child in November.
"I hope I haven't brought that baby on," McDonald joked.
"If you're watching at home, I know you are, I can't wait to see you tomorrow.
"Obviously there's a big team to thank - my mum's been a little bit unwell, so that will hopefully give her a bit of a kick in the belly and get her going. I'm sure they'll be in tears."
Cummings started to get emotional talking about the win - his first Cox Plate putting his name on the honourboard alongside his famous grandfather Bart Cummings, who won five during his illustrious training career.
He praised his team for helping bring Anamoe to Mooney Valley in mint condition on Saturday.
The win took Anamoe from good to great - after finishing second in both the Golden Slipper and the Cox Plate last year.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Cummings had a lot of work to do to convince his Godolphin bosses to continue racing Anamoe, with a high-profile breeding career on his horizon.
"He's a beautiful horse, Anamoe, and he's been a pleasure to train, but that's a proper horse race and the best horse race I've had anything to do with," Cummings said.
"It's a humbling experience for me, but I'm just grateful that I can be a part of a horse as great as Anamoe.
"It's an unbelievable feeling. It's got me a little bit lost for words, but I'll find them there somewhere."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
