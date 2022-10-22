The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Anamoe, James McDonald claim Cox Plate for James Cummings and Godolphin

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated October 22 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey James McDonald guides Anamoe to win the Cox Plate. Picture Getty Images

James McDonald hopes the excitement of winning his first Cox Plate wasn't a baby inducing one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.