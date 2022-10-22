Cricket ACT officials are determined to protect two-day fixtures as they attempt to wade their way through a soggy start to the summer.
After Saturday's first-grade matches were washed out, just two of 12 games have been played in the season's first three weeks.
A number of options are on the table to ensure as much cricket as possible is played, including mid-week or Sunday fixtures.
Such moves could see red-ball games condensed into white-ball 50-over or Twenty20 contests.
While eager to support any efforts to maximise the number of matches played, some clubs have expressed their preference for two-day fixtures to remain the priority this summer.
With officials working to establish the ACT Comets as a standalone team in the national Second XI competition, Cricket ACT head of cricket Stuart Karppinen said red-ball cricket is set to take on even greater importance in the coming years.
"Moving towards a Second XI team, red-ball cricket becomes important as a lead-in for four-day cricket," Karppinen said.
"As a standalone ACT team, red-ball performances in the ACT grade competition will be what gets players selected in that team."
The options to reschedule matches are limited, with fixtures already scheduled for a number of Sundays throughout the season and Canberra experiencing a shortage of turf pitches.
That's before officials consider the one factor outside their control; the weather. Should the rain continue, any attempts to overhaul the calendar will prove futile.
As a former Cricket ACT CEO, ANU president Mark Vergano can understand the difficulties of the situation.
"It's already a fairly packed schedule," Vergano said. "It's a difficult situation.
"After last year, players are champing at the bit to play two-day cricket. With the selection implications it has for four-day cricket, it's essential we get back to red-ball cricket."
