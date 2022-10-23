It's landscape week on The Block which means..... we hopefully get to see a whole lot of Canberra tradies on camera.
We told you way back in August that Troy Boots, owner of Canberra company Absolute Outdoor Constructions, and his team got the call-up to help out on The Block Tree Change, which was taking place in the Macedon Ranges of Victoria.
Troy and his workers Nathan Monk, Rhodry Petersen and Reuben Misner, headed there after getting a call for more manpower from one of Troy's suppliers, Stratco.
They were on the tools for a week, mainly working with Tom, Rachel and Ryan and Oz and Omar to bring their outdoor spaces to life.
And, now after all these weeks of waiting, the Canberra tradies and their work will, hopefully, be featured. That is, if the cameras are not trained on Sarah-Jane getting her hair done.
"It's a bit surreal," Troy said. "We were there and we're now watching it and seeing what they're doing and watching how the contestants are compared to how they were in real life.
"The three that we mainly had a lot to do with, which was House 1, House 2, and House 5, and they were all pretty much exactly like they've been on telly.
"The boys, Oz and Omar, were pretty cool. We didn't have a lot to do with Sarah-Jane. When we worked on their house, she was talking to somebody on the phone. I wouldn't have liked to have been on the end of that phone call. She looked like she would have been a lot of fun.
"Rach and Ryan, they were really good. We spent three days on their house so really looking forward to seeing that. They had a deck around the back, so we worked on part of that and the roofing structure."
They met Keith the foreman and saw Dan, the other foreman, in the McCafe (of course) and reckoned Tom in House 1 was "a champion".
Troy said a lot of the landscaping had been worked on over the weeks and was already in place, but had just not been shown to this point.
"It's interesting how they film it and how they edit it," he said.
"Some of the stuff, you're going to go, 'That's pretty cool'."
Troy said there was no guarantee he or his team would make the cut and actually get featured on the episodes.
"Hopefully," he said. "I was actually talking to a customer this morning and she said, 'I'll have to get your autograph' and I said, 'It mightn't even be on there'. It was good fun and we're actually going back [this] week."
That's right, Stratco is flying in the tradies and their partners to tour the finished homes.
"Vicki, my wife, she's like, 'I can't wait to see this room, I can't wait to see that room'," Troy said.
The team is proud of what they achieved on The Block and Troy says he would do it again.
"It's definitely something I can put down as an experience and that was the main reason when we decided to do it," he said.
And who does he want to win?
"I think because we worked on it the most, I hope Rachel and Ryan just because three out of the five days we were at their place," he said.
"I think we've got a 60 per cent change of working on the winning house [after working on three of the five houses]"
