80s/90s Canberra Mumma Dance Party this Saturday

You know it's true that a lot of mums just get to dance in the aisle of the supermarket when a bit of Human League or Joan Armatrading comes over the speakers. Yes, do love my Coles disco.
But there is an event just for mums this weekend, hosted by Mums Who Wine - the 80s/90s Canberra Mumma Dance Party at 88MPH on Saturday from 6pm [leave the witching hour to somebody else].
The nightclub is open only for the mums until 9pm when the general public is let in. You can stay and party or go home and eat those chocolates you've put away for Halloween trick or treating.
The night includes door prizes, a best-dressed competition, bottomless wine, bubbles and beer and 90s and 80s-style canapes. Pig in blanket anyone?
The event is open to members of Mums Who Wine and you can sign up when you buy your ticket at www.mumswhowine.com.au/canberra80s
