Olivia Newton-John show in Queanbeyan

October 23 2022 - 6:00pm
Leisa Keen has been captivated by Olivia Newton-John since she saw her in Grease as a child. Picture supplied

Leisa Keen performs the songs and hits of Olivia Newton-John in a special Morning Melodies at The B (Bicentennial Hall) at 11am on Friday.

