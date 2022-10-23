Olivia Newton-John show in Queanbeyan

Leisa Keen performs the songs and hits of Olivia Newton-John in a special Morning Melodies at The B (Bicentennial Hall) at 11am on Friday.
In her show Olivia, I Honestly Love You, Keen creates a vibrant celebration of the musical journey of Australia's sweetheart.
Backed by a six-piece live band and three backing singers, Keen sings all the hits, from Newton-John's early days with country music to the songs of Grease and Xanadu.
At the age of eight, Keen was mesmerised by Olivia's movie performances in Grease and Xanadu, resulting in a determined early life decision to become a singer.
After studying classical piano for 12 years, Keen went on to study jazz vocals at the ANU School of Music in Canberra.
She has directed, musically directed, and performed in more that 150 musicals and concerts, winning Cat Awards for best Actress in a Musical and Best Musical Director, and a Canberra Critics Circle Award for her contributions to music as a vocalist/pianist and musical director.
Over the last 30 years, Leisa has worked with many acclaimed artists such as The Manhattan Transfer, Simon Gallaher, Jon English, Noni Hazelhurst, Todd McKenney, and Amanda Muggleton.
Tickets to Olivia, I Honestly Love You are $20 and available from theq.net.au
The direct link is here
