A 24-year-old man died after crashing into a tree on Saturday night.
ACT police said they responded to the crash on Maribyrnong Avenue in Kaleen on October 22 at about 10pm.
They said the man had been travelling north in a white Nissan Navara ute and died at the scene.
This means 18 people have died on ACT roads this year - the territory's highest road toll in 12 years.
The last time it exceeded 18 was in 2005 with 26 total deaths.
ACT police have raised serious concerns about the spike in Canberra's road deaths, with the 18 lives lost to October now equalling the number of deaths across 2020 and 2021, when there were 11 and seven respectively.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"ACT Policing's Major Collision Team are conducting an investigation into the collision and a report will be prepared for the Coroner," police said.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7251113."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.