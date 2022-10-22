The Canberra Times
Man, 24, died after crashing into tree on Maribyrnong Avenue, Kaleen

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated October 22 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 10:52pm
A man in his 20s died in a Kaleen crash. Picture supplied

A 24-year-old man died after crashing into a tree on Saturday night.

