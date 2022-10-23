A detective has pleaded for Canberrans to exercise greater caution after another road death on Saturday night.
The ACT's road toll this year is now the highest in more than a decade.
A 24-year-old male driver died in Kaleen when he crashed into a tree on Maribyrnong Avenue on Saturday night.
Detective Inspector Mark Steel said the crash was a "traumatic incident" and the man had "suffered significant injuries".
"It's a tragedy for the family concerned but, you know, there's residents that responded to that ... we need to look after each other, it happened in a residential area," he said.
ACT Police responded to the crash about 10pm on Saturday.
The man had been travelling north in a white Nissan Navara ute.
Police on Sunday said early indications from investigations was that "speed may have been a contributing factor to the collision".
The man's death brought the ACT road toll for 2022 to 18, the highest since 2010.
"Most collisions on our roads are avoidable collisions so we need to get the message through ... and statistics alone aren't having an impact, so Canberrans we need to look out for each other," Detective Inspector Steel said.
The general messaging from ACT Police is to not use mobile phones while driving, not drink and drive and slow down in hazardous conditions.
"There's been a lot of rain, there's obviously a lot of damage to our roads. People need to slow down, I can't put it any simpler than that," Detective Inspector Steel said.
"[Police] can't do this alone, everyone needs to take their part in this."
ACT Policing's major collisions team are conducting an investigation and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Police ask for anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website and to quote reference 7251113.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
