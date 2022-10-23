The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Exclusive

Katy Gallagher reveals $21 billion in savings amid public service staffing 'rebalance'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
October 23 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has promised Labor's redo of the nation's books will be "good for Canberra" as the Albanese government eases off contractors and puts back jobs in the public service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.