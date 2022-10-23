ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury says the party must always retain the option to withdraw its support for the government, but the community did not want to see politicians fighting with each other.
"If somebody did something so egregious, there's some things that can't pass by not being held to account," Mr Rattenbury said.
Mr Rattenbury said there was a maturity and understanding between the Labor Party and the Greens, who have governed in coalition since 2008.
"Even if we see difference and even though we're two fundamentally different parties at times, our actual job is to get on and deliver for the community," he said.
"So you do see - and the public doesn't always see this - but there is quite a bit that goes on behind the scenes that goes on to landing an outcome, and that's a learned thing."
Mr Rattenbury said the role Greens played in government was talked about internally as a creative tension.
"However you want to describe it, you've got more ideas coming to the table," he said.
The ACT Greens last week marked 30 years since the party's establishment. It's come a long way since Mr Rattenbury was feeding press releases into a fax machine from a back-shed campaign headquarters.
The party was formed in 1992 and held its first public meeting in December that year, launching its campaign for the Senate.
Kerrie Tucker, a founding member of the party and one of the first two ACT Greens members elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1995, said the party had been crucial in promoting a more integrated understanding of public policy.
"The environment itself - climate change and resource use and pollution - all those basic things that we need to have high regard for and centre in a lot of policy thinking, still can be sidelined and the evidence around us is so overwhelming," Ms Tucker said.
"I still am not quite sure whether it's limited capacity on the part of decision makers or wilful ignorance, because it's stunningly shocking."
Ms Tucker said she faced a very steep learning curve after entering the Assembly in 1995 with Lucy Horodny, the other elected Greens representative.
"And the people who worked with us were critical to our successes and we did always have a very strong team for which I am still grateful. And I'm still in awe of them," she said.
Ms Tucker said it was felt, even in the party's early years, it could play a role in government.
"It was interesting because initially [Liberal chief minister] Kate Carnell, who I respect - she did have an idea of setting an executive committee and offering positions to members from the crossbench and that was a way of sharing power in her mind," she said.
"But we didn't accept that because we were left with the questions of accountability. ... You could argue that with ministers, there's that tension too. But for us at that time, we were so inexperienced, it would not have been sensible to take on that kind of responsibility."
Six Greens members were elected at the 2020 ACT election, the highest result for the party. Three members sit in cabinet.
But the Greens have never been able to secure federal representation for the ACT, despite steady increases to the share of the vote the party secures.
Mr Rattenbury said the government experience gained by the ACT's Greens representatives and their staff had been exported to other parts of the country.
"When I first became a minister, I literally had no staff that worked in government. We had some people who'd been in the public service, and that's the closest we had. We had to learn a whole lot of that," he said.
"We have really strong relationships with our state parliamentarian colleagues. But equally, we've got staff, Greens, coming from other jurisdictions, wanting to come and work here."
Ms Tucker, who sat in the Assembly until 2004, said she hoped a larger Greens representation in the Assembly became consistent, and the party's voice on integrity issues remained highly important.
"It's not just on social issues and environmental issues. It's issues of integrity in parliamentary democracy but governance generally," she said.
"I think one of the things I did get out of my experience as a politician is a very clear understanding of how important integrity branches of government are, and they are properly independent. Preferably independently funded by the parliament."
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
