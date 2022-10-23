The ACT has the slowest growing economy and relative population growth in the country, a new report has claimed.
The territory recorded the weakest annual economic growth, a CommSec report said.
The ACT's economic output was 21.4 per cent higher than the territory's ten-year average.
The territory has recorded the lowest relative population growth of any jurisdiction.
Relative population growth fell 70 per cent in the ACT in the last year, with the actual population growing only 0.6 per cent.
"Population growth is clearly an important driver of the broader economy, especially retail spending and housing demand," CommSec said.
"With the ending of foreign border closures, annual population growth is lifting across states and territories.
"However only Queensland has population growth above its decade average."
The ACT started more house builds than any other state or territory in the June quarter.
"In the June quarter, [dwelling] starts in the ACT were 49.9 per cent above the decade average," the report said.
ACT was the only jurisdiction to commence more house builds until October 2022 compared to the previous year, with a 21.4 per cent increase.
The territory has also held the top spot for home loans, the report said.
This means the territory had the greatest growth in owner-occupier loans - people living in a home they own.
"The value of home loans [is] up by 61.5 per cent on the long-term average [in the ACT]," the report said.
"Housing finance is not just a leading indicator for real estate activity and housing construction, but it is also a useful indicator of activity in the financial sector."
The ACT is also leading on plant and equipment spending, with investment up by 40.5 per cent on the decade average. This may suggest businesses are investing and expanding.
While rolling annual new vehicle sales are below normal in every jurisdiction, the ACT has seen the greatest drop in sales.
They are down 9.9 per cent on the territory's decade average.
The ACT is placed fifth in retail spending, with spending up 14.2 per cent on the long-term average.
The CommSec report placed the ACT as the third highest performing state or territory, a drop from second place.
Tasmania is the best performing economy, followed closely by Queensland, the ACT and then Western Australia.
The report placed South Australia in sixth place, followed by Victoria, NSW and the Northern Territory.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
