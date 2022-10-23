The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT has slowest economic and population growth in Australia: CommSec report

LT
By Lanie Tindale
October 23 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT has the slowest growing economy and relative population growth in the country, a new report has claimed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.