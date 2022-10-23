Canberra has been named as the next host for the Australian Masters Games, the week-long sport festival headed this way in 2025.
The capital's "extremely high quality of sporting venues" helped boost the successful bid, Confederation of Australian Sport chief executive Rob Bradley said.
Amateur athletes can typically compete in more than 50 different sports, including some of the lesser-known ones like kendo and petanque.
Aimed at the more mature athlete, the minimum age requirement across most sports is 30.
Canberra last held the event in 2003.
Mr Bradley said more than 10,000 athletes had competed in the event almost 20 years ago and it was a delight to return.
"The ACT government submitted an outstanding bid to host AMG [Australian Masters Games] 2025 with an extremely high quality of sporting venues, social and entertainment options and great tourism attractions," he said.
"Canberra really does present the complete package."
The biannual event will be hosted in Adelaide next October. Softball, baseball, athletics, lawn bowls and dragon boating are all set to feature. The 2021 games were pushed back to 2022 in Perth.
READ ALSO:
ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry said the extensive program of sports had allowed participation of athletes in their 90s.
"Hosting the event is an opportunity for us to show off our beautiful city and demonstrate why we have one of the highest sports participation rates in the country," she said.
"Sport participation provides avenues for people to meet, build new friendships, stay physically active and support their overall wellbeing."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.