The eastern states of Australia continue to experience extreme levels of rain and floods as the La Nina hits for the third year in a row.
In Victoria, the Murray River surpassed the 1993 flood level of 94.77 metres above sea level at Echuca on Saturday night.
It is expected the river will peak around 95m on Sunday evening into Monday.
Meanwhile in NSW two fresh weather systems are closing in with one expected to dump as much as 200mm of rain as authorities say there will be a "very dangerous" 48 hours ahead.
There have been 120 flood warnings around NSW, 20 at emergency level.
The latest evacuations orders have been issued for Moree as a major flood peak looms on the Mehi River, a tributary of the Gwydir River, threatening to surpass a 10.87m high mark recorded 67 years ago.
In the ACT, there have been up to 144 callouts in the 24 hours until 11am on Sunday, mostly relating to leaking roofs, minor inundation to garages and trees falling down.
Canberra Airport recorded 31 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to Sunday 9am, with expectations more will fall in coming days.
As wild weather continues to plague the east, in South Australia a man died after being struck by lightning.
The 29 year old was at his rural property in Eba, about 160km northeast of Adelaide and died at the scene on Saturday afternoon.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Approximately five to 10 people die from lightning strikes in Australia, while more than 100 are injured each year.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
