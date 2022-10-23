The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra United recruit Kennedy Faulknor no stranger in front of goal

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
October 23 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United recruit Kennedy Faulknor runs with the ball while playing for UCLA. Picture Getty Images

Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich is confident new recruit Kennedy Faulknor will provide a point of difference for his side in the upcoming A-League Women's season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.