Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich is confident new recruit Kennedy Faulknor will provide a point of difference for his side in the upcoming A-League Women's season.
The Canadian defender has made a name for herself in both the US college scene and on the international stage in recent years.
While a talented defender, it's her attacking brilliance that has led to Faulknor's appearance in highlight reels and Popovich is pleased Canberra United will boast threats all across the park.
"Kennedy is a top-class international defender who is strong in the tackle, quick across the ground and excellent in the air," Popovich said. "Her consistency is a major asset and, as with any defensive player, her timing in the tackle is immaculate.
"We also have the added bonus of that she can be deployed elsewhere if required and possesses a great shot."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Faulknor created history when she made her senior Canadian debut at just 16-years-old and has enjoyed considerable success in the years since.
The 23-year-old has spent the past four years playing for UCLA in the US college system, scoring three goals in her final season at the uni.
Faulknor said the chance to move to Australia was one she could not turn down and she's eager to make an instant impact when Canberra United open their season against Perth next month.
"I am excited to be coming to Australia and joining Canberra United for the new A-League season," Faulknor said.
"I have heard wonderful things about the league, the club, and the coaching staff and can't wait to get started with one of the league's great names.
"Playing abroad has always been a goal of mine and this is a wonderful opportunity to do that. I am grateful to Njegosh Popovich, his coaching staff and everyone associated with the club for allowing me this challenge."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.