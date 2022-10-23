The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Why one child in six rejects parenting orders

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
October 23 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some carers said non-compliance of parenting orders was driven by children "voting with their feet". Picture Getty

Nine in ten parents reported non-compliance with family law parenting orders in a new study.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.