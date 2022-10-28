The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from October 29, 2022

Ron Cerabona
October 28 2022 - 6:30pm
Get your copy signed at The Book Cow launch.

Author events

October 29: At The Book Cow at 2pm, will be the launch of the kids' book It's a Kind of Magic, Stories and Spells by Second-Rate Sorcerers, by Anthology Angels. Come dressed as your favourite magical character for storytelling and craft from some of the Canberra Angel authors who will also be signing copies. This story collection is printed in large dyslexic font to foster inclusiveness and is in support this year of the charity Children's Rights Queensland. See: bookcow.com.au.

