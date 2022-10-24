Even if you have to wear gumboots and pack your umbrella the first Canberra Urban Wine Walk is bound to brighten your day.
On Saturday, October 29, traipse through some of our favourite City and Braddon venues while sampling some of the district's best wines.
Simply decide where you want to start, and make your way down the list as you wine and dine your way around town. Your ticket includes complimentary wine tastings, a $10 food voucher to spend at your starting venue, and a $25 voucher to put toward a six-pack of wine from your favourite winemaker, to be delivered after the event.
The self-guided tour winds its way through some of our faves:
Simply decide where you want to start, and make your way down the list as you wine and dine your way around town. Your ticket includes complimentary wine tastings, a $10 food voucher to spend at your starting venue, and a $25 voucher to put toward a six-pack of wine from your favourite winemaker, to be delivered after the event.
Tickets $75pp, selling fast at urbanwinewalk.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.