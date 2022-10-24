The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Urban Wine Walk brings local wineries to the city

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
October 24 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temporada is one of the nine venues on the Urban Wine Walk. Picture by Karleen Minney

Even if you have to wear gumboots and pack your umbrella the first Canberra Urban Wine Walk is bound to brighten your day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.