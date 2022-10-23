The judge presiding over the Parliament House rape trial has told jurors to relax and stay calm after they asked for "a little extra time" to reach a verdict.
"There's no rush. There's no time limit," Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said in the ACT Supreme Court on Monday morning, when the jury entered its fourth day of deliberations in the trial of Bruce Lehrmann.
Lehrmann, 27, has been on trial since October 4, having pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent.
The former Liberal Party staffer denies any sexual activity with Brittany Higgins, who claims he raped her on a couch in the ministerial office of their boss at the time, Senator Linda Reynolds, in March 2019.
Prosecutor Shane Drumgold SC alleges Lehrmann sexually assaulted Ms Higgins when the pair went to Parliament House early on a Saturday morning, following what has been called "a drunken night out".
On Monday morning, the jury sent its first note to Chief Justice McCallum since retiring to deliberate about 3pm last Wednesday.
"We have not yet reached an agreement of beyond reasonable doubt," the note read.
"We ask the court to give us a little extra time to complete our deliberations. Could you please advise on time expectations?"
In response, Chief Justice McCallum said there was "no expectation" in terms of how long the jury should take.
The territory's top judge told jurors she had presided over trials in which juries had taken significantly longer than the eight women and four men in this case had been deliberating so far.
"There's no pressure from anyone on you," Chief Justice McCallum told the jury.
"We'll hear from you when we hear from you.
"Relax. Stay as calm as you can. Take all the time you need."
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
