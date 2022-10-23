The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'No pressure' on jury in Bruce Lehrmann trial to reach verdict on alleged rape of Brittany Higgins

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 24 2022 - 2:13am, first published October 23 2022 - 11:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Higgins alleges she was raped by Bruce Lehrmann, inset, at Parliament House. Pictures by Karleen Minney

The judge presiding over the Parliament House rape trial has told jurors to relax and stay calm after they asked for "a little extra time" to reach a verdict.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.