Times Past: October 25, 1985

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 24 2022 - 1:00pm
Times Past: October 25, 1985

You might have gone along to a local rodeo and seen the brave people that ride the seemingly wild bulls. But there is a lot more that goes into the bucking bulls than meets the eye. On this day in 1985, The Canberra Times reported on a special bucking bull from Bungendore and his proud handler.

