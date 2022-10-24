Times Past: October 25, 1985

You might have gone along to a local rodeo and seen the brave people that ride the seemingly wild bulls. But there is a lot more that goes into the bucking bulls than meets the eye. On this day in 1985, The Canberra Times reported on a special bucking bull from Bungendore and his proud handler.
You wouldn't expect the name Sugarfoot to be the name of a champion bucking bull. But it seems to work because Sugarfoot is as gentle as a lamb but as mean as he needs to be.
Mr John Sillis looks after Sugarfoot and said that the bull had the rare blend of gentleness and bucking ability which was the mark of the greatest rodeo bulls. Mr Sillis said that "the best bulls will buck when they have too but are not too wild to control outside the ring".
Sugarfoot is owned by the Bungendore Rodeo Committee and was bought at the Queanbeyan sale yards at 10 months old for $128. At four years old with his demonstrated skills he would have been worth $3000. He wasn't born with natural bucking ability, so he was sent to a rodeo school at Bungendore where he got better and better with time.
Sugarfoot was a clear example of the time and effort that was being put into raising the standard of stock being used for the rodeo circuit.
There were several regional rodeo committees who pooled their funding in order to provide stock for the rodeos rather than relying on local connections.
