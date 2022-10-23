The Canberra Times
Canberra man busted drink-driving twice in two hours

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 24 2022 - 12:02am, first published October 23 2022 - 11:48pm
A Canberra man has been caught drink-driving twice in two hours, police say.

