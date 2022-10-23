Canberra man busted drink-driving twice in two hours

A Canberra man has been caught drink-driving twice in two hours, police say.
Police said they spotted a Holden Commodore ute stopped on the wrong side of the road about 4.10am on Sunday.
The driver, who they said appeared to be disorientated, was taken to Belconnen Police Station where he produced a blood alcohol reading of 0.149.
"His licence was immediately suspended, and the man was instructed to find alternative transport home before being released from custody," they said in a statement.
Less than 10 minutes later, officers saw the ute had been moved.
"Suspecting the 24-year-old had driven the vehicle, officers attended his residence. Soon after, they observed the man in his utility drive into his street and pull into his driveway," police said.
He was taken back to the police station and again breath-tested, this time returning a reading of 0.130. This time, he was taken to the Watch House. He was later granted bail, and summonsed to appear in court in November to face two drink-driving charges and one charge of unlicenced driving.
READ MORE:
"ACT Policing want to remind the community that the ACT Road Toll for 2022 currently sits at 18 deaths and impaired driving remains one of the fatal five factors involved in serious and fatal collisions," they said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.