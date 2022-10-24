Who's your "sticky-fingered pincher" of chicken nuggets? Come on, we all have that one mate who helps themselves.
Dob them in and you could win a year's supply of free chicken McNuggets courtesy of Deliveroo and McDonalds.
Yes, a year's worth of nuggets for free!
The winner will receive two vouchers - one for you, one for your mate - each equivalent to $8.50 per week to spend for an entire year.
All you have to do is nominate a notorious friend (and McDonald's lover) by emailing competition@deliveroo.com.au with your full name, postcode, Instagram handle, and mobile number, and, in 100 words or less, describe a situation where that friend has pinched the last of your Chicken McNuggets.
For those who can't wait to have some free Chicken McNuggets, the deal is available at participating restaurants exclusively via Deliveroo from Wednesday, October 26 to Wednesday, November 1, 2022, with orders more than $30. All you need to do is add "MACCASNUGGS" to your account prior to checkout to claim, subject to stock availability.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.