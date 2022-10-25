Refunds on the table for Canberra cricketers if rain continues

Refunds could be on the cards for the region's cricketers if the summer of rain continues for the remainder of the season.
Already 10 out of a possible 12 first grade games have been washed out and with more rain forecast this week, Saturday's fixtures are no certainty of going ahead.
According to stats compiled by Adam Morehouse, the only season to have more games abandoned was last summer, where 16 matches were washed out.
The lower grades haven't fared much better, with all senior cricket washed out on Saturday.
Cricket ACT has started to consider options to ensure as many games as possible are played this summer but there is little they can do if the rain continues to fall.
While it is too early to determine if refunds will be offered, Cricket ACT head of cricket Stuart Karppinen said it's something that must be considered.
"I think we have to look at refunds to a certain extent," Karppinen said. "We did it recently with the Kookaburra Cup. We still put the tournament on but tried to refund as much as possible so it was cost neutral.
"It's something we have to consider for senior cricket at some stage."
While the idea of offering refunds has support among a number of clubs, the practicalities of doing so make it a challenging task.
Each club charges different registration fees, amounts that reflect their costs for coaches, equipment and ground maintenance.
Many of those fees are fixed and must be paid regardless of whether matches go ahead or not. As a result, clubs would likely require assistance from the governing body in order to offer refunds.
Queanbeyan president Stephen Moore said clubs are already financially stretched but will look to help out as much as possible.
"Refunds are something we have to look at," Moore said. "Because we started late and with the threat of weather, we did lower our registration fees last year.
"With increasing costs, we couldn't sustain that this year and had to raise them. At Queanbeyan we're at the lower end of what clubs charge but we'll definitely look at what options we've got in terms of refunds."
Among the other factors to consider when determining if refunds should be offered are a threshold for doing so and whether this is a one-off situation or annual event.
ANU president Mark Vergano said his committee is yet to discuss the issue but won't rule it out.
"I can't speak for anybody else but we haven't had any of those discussions yet," Vergano said.
"There's still a lot of cricket to be played and we still have a number of costs that are fixed costs in running a cricket club.
"Refunds haven't been put on the table yet but that doesn't mean it's off the table, depending on how the season plays out."
