Opening at Canberra Museum and Gallery on November 3 are two new glass exhibitions. Blanche Tilden -ripple effect: a 25 year survey is the first comprehensive overview of the Melbourne jeweller's work. Tilden explores glass both as a material for jewellery making and as a metaphor for the connections between making, industry, the wearable object and the body. The other exhibition is Tom Moore's Abundant Wonder, a touring JamFactory ICON show. Working in blown glass, Moore creates hybrid creatures of part animal, vegetable, mineral and personal, such as "photofishcars". They critique the current human condition and the impact humans have wrought on our environment. The exhibition has animations and soundtracks by Jonathan Nix. Both exhibitions are on until February 12. See: cmag.com.au.
The next suite of Huw Davies Gallery exhibitions at PhotoAccess marks the outcome of the 2022 Dark Matter residency. The residency aims to provide a supported opportunity for artists whose practice incorporates darkroom-based or other alternative processes and to foster the creation of innovative image-based works that involve artistic experimentation, critically engage with contemporary darkroom-based practice, and explore social, political, environmental and aesthetic questions of contemporary relevance. Now on are Terraform by David Lindesay, Earth to Images by Melanie Cobham, and Found Perceptions by Tessa Ivison. The exhibitions will finish on November 13 at 4pm. See: photoaccess.org.au.
At Llewellyn Hall on Saturday October 29 at 1pm will be the premiere of Flowers of Peace's POW Requiem, honouring the stories of World War II prisoners of war and internees. Featuring some of Australia's leading composers and performed by Andrew Goodwin, Riley Lee, the Canberra Symphony Orchestra and choirs, these stories from captivity will include those from the Fall of Singapore, the use of POW and Asian forced labourers, construction of the Thai Burma Railroad and stories around the internship of German, Italian and Japanese civilians in Australia. See: premier.ticketek.com.au.
Applications for the January-June 2023 Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka finish on Monday, October 31 at midnight. CCAS Manuka presents projects mainly by early career artists and curators, prioritising Canberra-based practice. This project space is ideal for experimental work and small group shows. For more information, see: ccas.com.au.
The 2022 Wharf Revue satirises people and events that have been making headlines - King Charles, COVID, Donald Trump and much more besides. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, until November 5. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
When does literary "borrowing" become theft and betrayal? That's one of the issues canvassed in this play by Donald Marguiles in which a graduate student is mentored by an established writer. Their relationships and careers and their ups and downs are followed over several years - then the student appropriates a personal story she's been told. Chaika Theatre presents a production in which Karen Vickery and her daughter Natasha are directed by Justin Watson. It's on at ACT HUB until November 12, various dates and times. See: acthub.com.au.
Since forming in Melbourne 30 years ago, ABBA tribute group Bjorn Again have played several thousand concerts around the world. They'll be performing at the Canberra Southern Cross Club on Friday November 4, singing hits like Waterloo, Fernando, SOS, Money Money Money and Dancing Queen. Dinner and show at 6pm or the show only at 8pm. All guests are allocated on a communal table of up to 10 people. See: cscc.com.au.
Join Rainbow Mob (formerly LGBTIQ+ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Network) for a night of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Drag performances by First Nations artists MadB, Anna'Mal Tuckerbox, Nova Gina, the Pindan Princess and Tre Turner. It's on at Ainslie Arts Centre on Friday November 4 at 7.30pm. See: eventbrite.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
