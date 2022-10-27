Opening at Canberra Museum and Gallery on November 3 are two new glass exhibitions. Blanche Tilden -ripple effect: a 25 year survey is the first comprehensive overview of the Melbourne jeweller's work. Tilden explores glass both as a material for jewellery making and as a metaphor for the connections between making, industry, the wearable object and the body. The other exhibition is Tom Moore's Abundant Wonder, a touring JamFactory ICON show. Working in blown glass, Moore creates hybrid creatures of part animal, vegetable, mineral and personal, such as "photofishcars". They critique the current human condition and the impact humans have wrought on our environment. The exhibition has animations and soundtracks by Jonathan Nix. Both exhibitions are on until February 12. See: cmag.com.au.