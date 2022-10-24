Mark Dreyfus has blasted NSW over its refusal to allow the United Nations to visit prisons in the state, prompting its inspectors to leave the country midway through a tour.
But the Attorney-General said he's disappointed by their departure, insisting Australia "does not resile" from efforts to scrutinise its human rights record.
Human rights advocates have labelled the development a "humiliation" for the country, warning it could undermine its ability to speak out on human rights violations internationally.
And some also fear the inspectors' departure could see prison systems in WA, where children are imprisoned in adult facilities, avoid much-needed scrutiny.
The UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture on Monday suspended inspections of detention facilities across the country over a lack of cooperation, accusing Australia of a "clear breach" of its obligations under international law.
Mr Dreyfus on Monday insisted Australia's "commitment to human rights endures", but took aim at NSW, which placed a blanket ban on all UN inspections.
He appeared to differentiate between NSW and Queensland, where the UN complained it was unable to access mental health detention facilities.
"It is disappointing that the NSW government refused to allow the SPT to visit any state-run places of detention across that state," Mr Dreyfus said.
"The SPT experienced some difficulties in accessing specific places of detention in jurisdictions other than NSW. These difficulties were unfortunate, but attempts were made to resolve issues in good faith."
Australia has been a party to a UN convention against torture for more than three decades. In 2017, it signed an optional protocol entitling UN inspectors to unfettered access, agreed to to by all states and territories.
Mr Dreyfus said the federal government "regrets" the cancellation, announced halfway through the two-week tour and with inspectors yet to visit SA and WA.
"[It] could have been avoided. The SPT had carried out a number of successful visits to places of detention across the country," he said.
"Australia does not resile from efforts to raise global human rights standards and hold others to account. Likewise, we remain willing to face scrutiny of our own human rights record."
Some human rights advocates are frustrated that the tour cancellation would see WA avoid international scrutiny.
The WA government risks being found in contempt of court for continuing to house children in adult prisons, despite a ruling the practice is unlawful.
The Supreme Court had previously found the state's practice of locking children down for up to 23 hours a day was against the law.
Human Rights Watch's Sophie McNeill described the cancellation announcement as "humiliating" for Australia, saying states had had "plenty of time" to prepare for the visit.
Ms McNeill called for inspectors to be invited back "as soon as possible" and granted full access.
"There's just no excuse, and it's pretty embarrassing for the UN to turn around and say: Australia, get your act together," she said.
"At [HRW], we work with authoritarian governments in our region to try and convince them of the need to cooperate with the UN, and the importance of abiding by UN treaties and international law.
Ms McNeill stressed that no country's prison records were unblemished, but warned there were "deep, systemic issues" in Australia which required independent investigation.
She said HRW had particular concerns about a number of practices, including: children being held in adult detentions, confinement of prisoners with disabilities, and Australia's treatment of asylum seekers.
Monday's development exposed Australia's prison authorities' tendency to baulk at accountability, she said
"They don't react well to scrutiny, and that's a real concern," she said.
Greens senator David Shoebridge, who spent a decade in NSW parliament before the May federal election, said his home state's prisons had a "troubled history", including the excessive use of solitary confinement for children.
Senator Shoebridge described NSW's refusal to comply as "disgraceful", saying it came the year after the state recorded the highest number of First Nations Australians killed on record.
"This is genuinely a matter of life and death ... [It] puts NSW in the dubious company of Saudi Arabia and Iran on prison oversight," he said.
"We know from the coronial inquiries into deaths in custody that prisons in NSW have serious and life threatening issues, these need more sunlight not less.
"The ACT welcomed the inspections as an opportunity to identify concerns and improve operations, what are NSW trying to hide?"
Mat Tinkler, Save the Children CEO, said Australia's low age of criminal responsibility and high youth incarceration rates made international scrutiny especially vital.
"By denying access to UN special rapporteurs, it looks like we've got something to hide," he said.
"The brutal truth in Australia is that we have a poor track record when it comes to youth detention centres."
Australia has previously attacked UN criticism of its detention practices.
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott responded to 2015 UN report, which found the country's treatment of asylum seekers breached international law, by claiming Australians were "sick of being lectured to" by the body.
And Mr Tinkler said this week's development "does feel like a continuation" of pre-existing contempt for the UN and other multilateral bodies.
"We as a country like to think of ourselves as an understanding global citizen ... [and] we do like to criticise other countries for their human rights record," he said.
"We can't do that on the one hand and, on the other hand, not open ourselves up to full scrutiny."
NSW flatly rejected efforts by the UN to access its facilities, demanding that it focus its efforts on countries with worse human rights records.
Announcing the suspension, the UN said it was prevented from visiting "several" sites of detention, faced difficulties receiving a full tour of others, while key documentation and information was withheld.
Head of the UN's delegation Aisha Shujune Muhammad insisted the decision was not "taken lightly", but a lack of co-operation had forced its hand.
"This is a clear breach by Australia of its obligations under OPCAT," she said.
"It is deeply regrettable that the limited understanding of the SPT's mandate and the lack of co-operation stemming from internal disagreements ... has compelled us to take this drastic measure."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
