Canberra United will look to further tap into the US college soccer pipeline after securing the services of former UCLA defender Kennedy Faulknor for the upcoming A-League Women's season.
A defender who made her international debut for Canada at just 16 years of age, Faulknor arrives in the ACT with a wealth of experience and a bank of matches under her belt few Australians her age can boast.
Playing for one of the biggest universities in America, the recruit spent the past four years plying her trade in a high-pressure environment in which anything below an elite-level standard was considered unacceptable.
It's a system that ensures graduates are equipped with the skills to instantly perform at the elite level once they graduate from college.
That moment came for Faulknor last December and after a couple of trials with US NWSL clubs, the 23-year-old is confident her time in America has her ready to make an impact in Australia's professional league.
"UCLA is one of the top schools in the States," Faulknor said. "I played with a lot of amazing players, international players. Teagan Micah the Australian goalkeeper is one of them, Jessie Fleming, a Canadian, there were a lot of amazing players there.
"It was really challenging and pushed me and I think that's only going to help me get to the next step."
The American US college system is the envy of a host of Australian sports, millions of dollars pumped into developing elite athletes in search of NCAA national titles.
While the balance between athletics and academia has come under question in the past, the results on the field cannot be questioned.
The dynamic has started to shift in recent years but the college system remains the primary pathway to the NWSL and the US national team. The likes of Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alyssa Naeher all enjoyed decorated college careers before going on to represent their country.
Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich would love to see Australia replicate a similar system but for now, he's happy to use the deep talent pool to bolster his squad.
"It's a production line," Popovich said. "If we could replicate what the Americans do in Australia, we would have a lot more players coming through.
"There's a lot more conditioning in their training programs, the focus is more on fitness. They do really well coming into the Australian competition.
"We've got our quota for this year but it's somewhere to look. It's an important pathway for the American system, if we can pick some players like Kennedy from the college system, it does help."
Faulknor joins a Canberra United squad beginning to ramp up preparations for the first game of the season on November 19.
Overall Popovich is pleased with where his team is placed, but he knows there is still a considerable amount of work to be done before the clash with the Perth Glory at McKellar Park.
After conceding 29 goals last season, defence is a key area of focus for the new coach and he's confident Faulknor will play a key role at the back.
"I believe we've got a good mix of experience and youth in the backline," Popovich said. "We're definitely looking to play a style of football that won't concede goals.
"Kennedy represented the national team at the young age of 16 as a centre-back. That's what we've brought her to Canberra for but she has that ability to play forward as well, so I'm very excited about that."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
