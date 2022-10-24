If there was ever a chance for The Canberra Times to show your editorials were not biased towards the left it was the response to Greens senator Lidia Thorpe's latest drama.
Instead the article played down the fact Thorpe had a relationship with an ex-bikie while holding the party's justice portfolio and serving as a member of the parliamentary law enforcement committee.
This gave her access to confidential information on outlaw motorcycle gangs.
She chose not to disclose that relationship to the leader of her party after being advised to do so.
Trying to compare Thorpe to conservative politicians Alan Tudge and Barnaby Joyce is just laughable.
Neither Tudge or Joyce broke any laws or had a conflict of interests.
Infidelity is not a crime.
Does the editor think this is just a one-off? The article failed to mention the fact that Lidia Thorpe has abused police over deportation of sex offenders and abused an elder to the point they had to seek medical assistance and make a formal complaint.
She has also attacked colleagues on the basis of their skin colour and appeared to support protesters who set fire to Australia's first Parliament House.
Compare this to former NSW Liberal leader Gladys Berejiklian, who was held in high esteem by most in politics and Australia but was stood down for her relationship with an allegedly corrupt partner. Another former Liberal NSW premier had to resign because of a bottle of wine.
Yet here your editorial is trying to paint a picture of a single Indigenous mother being held to a different standard than others. The only standard she is being held to is the low standard of her own party.
The letters condemning the Albanese government for reversing the Morrison government's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel look suspiciously orchestrated.
Both the Israelis and Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital city. The majority of UN members hold the view that the issue should be resolved through negotiation and have kept their embassies in Tel Aviv.
President Trump's November 2017 announcement of US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was out of step with the majority UN position which included the US's major allies and US State Department. The UN Security Council vote the following month to condemn Trump's announcement had the support of all members of the UNSC - and only failed due to a US veto.
The Albanese government's position is therefore very much in line with the majority UN position and is not a rogue one as inferred by most of the letter writers.
The Balfour Declaration was not morally wrong, as Roderick Holesgrove claims (Letters, October 24). What is morally wrong is to try to rewrite history to deny the right of the Jewish people to a state in their homeland, Israel, especially while demanding that right for others.
Jews are indigenous to Israel and have lived there in substantial numbers for thousands of years. The League of Nations, the forerunner of the UN, gave effect to the Balfour Declaration when it created the British Mandate of Palestine with the express intention of establishing Jewish self-rule there.
We should not only recognise and indeed celebrate the national liberation of the Jewish people, but accept that the self-rule includes Israel's right to select its own capital, in an area that will remain in Israel under any conceivable peace deal.
It was not until I saw a few sparrows hopping around Victoria Markets, Melbourne recently, that alerted me to the fact that I have not seen sparrows in Canberra for 10-12 years.
They seemed to have vanished after myna birds had become a pest and I wonder if sparrows were accidentally destroyed in the process of reducing the myna population?
Does anyone know? Were other species eliminated at the same time? Is any organisation doing anything about breeding sparrows? For any species to become extinct, concerns me.
It is nice that Jenny and Marcus Arnold are happy with their townhouse-without-a-yard (Living the Great Dream, without the backyard, canberratimes.com.au, October 23).
There was, however, no mention of children. As a mother, I simply would not have coped without a backyard. "Go outside and play" was always a good way of maintaining sanity - mine and the children's. Trees and flowers provided an aesthetic not available within the house. My grandchildren have used up excess energy on trampolines; not an option if there's no yard.
This is not an argument for urban sprawl. Indeed, there is a capacity for much more medium-density living in Canberra. Nevertheless, at some point the growth has to stop, otherwise high density will be the only option (as you see in many cities in China today). The land runs out; resources like water become scarce. Parks become overcrowded.
Town planning now has to be set in the context of climate change. There have to be roofs for solar panels and trees for shade. We can probably dispense with front gardens as long as the streets are lined with trees, and terrace-housing may be the most energy-efficient option. Let's not, however, get rid of the backyard.
Gordon Fyfe (Letters, October 24) wrote that, but for the bright yellow paint around some large (and very deep) potholes, his car "would have disappeared down them on several occasions". Mr Fyfe and his car must have a remarkable ability to repeatedly return from oblivion.
On a more serious note, large potholes, some of which have received an all-too-temporary patch-up, are common in my part of town. My car has a reasonably wide track, so if I can't steer around a pothole, I straddle it.
Russ Morison has managed to conflate a number of distinct issues ("ACT drug law reform will come at a cost to road safety", Letters, October 23).
He has blurred the line between road safety and the recently announced (and welcome) policy change shifting possession and use of small quantities of drugs from law enforcement to health. It ought to be noted that decriminalisation of small amounts of certain drugs does not legalise driving while under the influence of drugs, nor, indeed, alcohol.
Consumption of alcohol is not unlawful; however driving while intoxicated is. Mr Morison might notice that, with regard to road safety, the law has not changed.
Does Russ Morison (Letters, October 23) think that decriminalising small amounts of illicit drugs will encourage people affected by drugs to drive who aren't already?
Alcohol is by far the worst drug in our community and it is legal. People driving under the influence of drugs will be penalised under drink/drug driving laws as they are now.
Decriminalising small amounts of drugs for personal use hopefully may free up the court system, the jail system and encourage some to seek help. People who chose to use drugs will do so whether they are decriminalised or not.
I agree with Dr Shroot that the decriminalisation of illicit drugs is madness.
For years I was a volunteer with an organisation which often dealt with victims of drug addiction.
Their lives were overtaken and destroyed by their habits. Many of them certainly appeared to be brain damaged.
That is not to mention the lives of their children; the lucky ones had grandparents to take over their care.
I am amazed that there are still people claiming they were not given enough time to prepare for the flooding we are experiencing.
Science has been warning governments, emergency organisations and individuals for at least 30 to 40 years that we needed to prepare and yet we ignored the warnings.
Sadly there are still individuals and organisations that refuse to heed the warnings, understand the dangers and prepare.
It's time to heed the science and ignore the idiots.
Tim Paine believes that Cricket Australia needs to remove the leadership ban on David Warner or risk losing him to T20.
As far as I'm concerned the sooner he goes the better it will be for the original game.
Test cricket has always been regarded as a "gentleman's" game. There is no room for cheating . It's just not cricket .
Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor said on Insiders that "Labor seems to have given up on real wage growth in this term and we find that incredibly disappointing". Why? The government Taylor was part of had a policy aimed at restricting wage growth.
Rather ironic (or was it a clever letters editor) to see two such contradictory letters on the same day about Jerusalem's status (Letters, October 24). Which do we believe: was it the Balfour declaration that foolishly declared the state of Israel, or was it God who decided on Jerusalem as his capital?
At this rate King Charles will end up having more prime ministers than his mum.
British politics reminds me of a Spike Milligan remark: "One day the 'don't knows' will get in, and then where will we be?" Or, as an American saying from the depression, goes: "Don't tell my mother I'm in politics; she thinks I play the piano in a whorehouse."
Many Australian sporting teams accept sponsorships from companies that promote junk food, alcohol, gambling or polluting vehicles. They could instead follow the example of those Diamonds who refuse to wear the logo of a mining company.
Imagine a family whose children go barefoot, are ill-fed, under-educated and live in rundown squalor but whose parents have a gleaming red Ferrari in the driveway. What would we as a community think of such parents? Upscale the scene to present day Canberra. When are Rattenbury and Barr going to open their eyes?
Can the ACT government advise whether or not they plan to use a contractor to advise them on reform of the procurement processes?
What a brilliant idea of Richard Johnston's to drain the lake (Letters, October 24). Just think how much land could be released for high-rise apartment blocks.
I have just received my new Australian passport, issued by DFAT on October 18, and it is out of date already. The front page reads: "The Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, being the representative in Australia of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second."
The idea of visiting a "gastro pub" ("A growing Canberra presents multiple planning dilemmas", canberratimes.com.au, editorial, October 24) makes me feel like vomiting.
Welcome to the throne, King Charles. Who's going to be your prime minister next week? Next month? Next year?
