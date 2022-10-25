1 Muesli Balloon: Comedian Chris Marlton is returning with three of his favourite characters. Prepare to journey to the past with Mama America, under the ocean with Davy Bluetooth and into an imagined future with Gareth Mosley. Please be advised that filming and audio recording will be taking place at this show. The Courtyard Studio, Saturday, October 29, 7pm. Also on at 9pm - same venue, same night - is another comedy show, Luke Bernie's Lukkake Party! Please be advised that filming and audio recording will be taking place at both shows (which are separate). See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
2 Olivia - I Honestly Love You: Multi award-winning singer, actress and piano player, Leisa Keen, presents a celebration of the musical journey of Australia's sweetheart, Olivia Newton-John. From the early days of country music and Eurovision, to the musical movies of Grease and Xanadu, and to the rock sensation that Keen is backed by a six-piece band and three backing singers. Joining her for the duets is Tony Mazell. It's on at the Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall (the B) on Friday, October 28 at 7.30pm. See: theq.net.au
3 Collected Stories: Graduate student Lisa is thrilled to be under the tutelage of her literary idol, Ruth Steiner, learning a great deal from the more experienced writer. But as Lisa's career begins to flourish and Ruth's begins to fade, can the tenuous relationship between mentor and mentee survive ambition, rivalry, and eventual betrayal? Chaika Theatre presents Donald Marguiles' award-winning play in a production directed by Luke Rogers. It's on at ACT HUB, various dates and times until November 12. See: acthub.com.au
4 Tamikrest: Over the last decade, Tamikrest have developed a reputation as one of the quality "desert rock" bands to emerge from the Malian Sahara. They're bringing their music to Australia for their first time, presenting their latest album and a selection of their back catalogue in a new format. Blistering guitar sounds are now tempered with drone-like elements that magically evoke the slowly shifting sands of their homelands. The concert is on at The Street Theatre on Sunday, October 30 at 7.30pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
5 2022 Come Alive Festival of Museum Theatre: Now in its 13th year, the festival sees students from several ACT schools choose a character, event or an object from a museum's collection - in this case the National Library or the National Portrait Gallery - and create a piece of theatre that tells the story of that inspiration. It's on from October 28 to November 2. See: events.humanitix.com/come-alive-22-3ccukrbt
