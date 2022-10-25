The Canberra Times
What's on this weekend in Canberra, October 28, 2022 to October 30, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 25 2022 - 6:30pm
Comedian Chris Marlton. Picture supplied

1 Muesli Balloon: Comedian Chris Marlton is returning with three of his favourite characters. Prepare to journey to the past with Mama America, under the ocean with Davy Bluetooth and into an imagined future with Gareth Mosley. Please be advised that filming and audio recording will be taking place at this show. The Courtyard Studio, Saturday, October 29, 7pm. Also on at 9pm - same venue, same night - is another comedy show, Luke Bernie's Lukkake Party! Please be advised that filming and audio recording will be taking place at both shows (which are separate). See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

