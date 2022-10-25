1 Muesli Balloon: Comedian Chris Marlton is returning with three of his favourite characters. Prepare to journey to the past with Mama America, under the ocean with Davy Bluetooth and into an imagined future with Gareth Mosley. Please be advised that filming and audio recording will be taking place at this show. The Courtyard Studio, Saturday, October 29, 7pm. Also on at 9pm - same venue, same night - is another comedy show, Luke Bernie's Lukkake Party! Please be advised that filming and audio recording will be taking place at both shows (which are separate). See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au