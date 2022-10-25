This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
There's nothing funny about clowns.
From Stephen King's Pennywise in It to Joaquin Phoenix's The Joker to Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, they're terrifying.
Pennywise and The Joker set themselves up for sequels. Donald Trump is trying to do the same but BoJo the clown, despite his best efforts at a comeback, has been marched out of the Tory Circus big top.
Hasta la vista, baby.
Our very own jester has launched himself onto the international speakers circuit, marketing (if that's what you call it) himself as a "globalisation mastermind", someone who controlled natural disasters (holidaying in Hawaii at the height of them) and led the country "with his particular brand of calm decisiveness and rationale". It's unlikely he'll be launching a comeback any time soon - or later, for that matter. We're safe from a sequel from that quarter.
We should be grateful for large mercies but we probably shouldn't assume that one or two clowns down means we've seen the end of them when it comes to politics.
Take Brazil. There, incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro - the clown who declared COVID a little flu as 700,000 Brazilians died from the disease and did nothing while the Amazon burned - is neck and neck with former left-wing president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, or Lula as he's popularly known. On October 30, the country will decide in a run-off election who takes the reins.
It could well be the clown.
And then there's the US, where Trump has his tiny hands firmly on the orange makeup and the Republican Party. He may have instigated the January 6 insurrection, taken highly classified documents to his Mar A Lago monstrosity, entrenched fear, division and suffocating vulgarity in his own country but he still has a chance of returning to the White House.
That clown's not down.
The world should learn from its flirtation with populism. When politics and entertainment are muddled, when showbiz intrudes on good government, when celebrity trumps common sense, the results are disastrous.
Britain is feeling that now. The promise that Brexit would somehow restore The Land of Hope and Glory - take the UK back to some imagined utopian past - has been exposed as the big lie it always was, a falsehood peddled by a mop-topped eccentric. Now, the country is stumbling around like a Shoreditch drunk in search of a late night kebab.
Thankfully, we're a sceptical bunch in Australia. And we don't seem to like clowns. We had one in Tony Abbott, we had another in Scott Morrison. Both are now political landfill. And politics itself has become a little more serious and a lot more grown up.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Are you scared of clowns? Is there room for clowns in politics? Is populism dead in Australia? Or could it re-emerge? Do you breathe a sigh of relief when you look at the UK and United States? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
- Mark Dreyfus has blasted NSW over its refusal to allow the United Nations to visit prisons in the state, prompting its inspectors to leave the country midway through a tour. But the Attorney-General said he's disappointed by their departure, insisting Australia "does not resile" from efforts to scrutinise its human rights record. Human rights advocates have labelled the development a "humiliation" for the country, warning it could undermine its ability to speak out on human rights violations internationally.
- A key billion-dollar Coalition grants program for the regions has been scrapped by the Labor government following a series of "pork-barrelling" controversies revealed by the federal watchdog. Two new regional grants programs will instead be funded over the coming three years as Infrastructure Minister Catherine King promises to "restore integrity" to funding processes. But the opposition has hit back at the federal government's claims, saying it's "hardly startling" money went to National-held seats in the regions and that ministers knew better than Canberra bureaucrats.
- The federal government has assured the agriculture sector it would not be adversely affected by a global pledge to reduce the nation's methane emissions, but farmers want the promise in writing. Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen confirmed Australia would sign the pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, joining 120 other countries who had already agreed to the proposal put forward by US President Joe Biden. Mr Bowen said the pledge does not require Australia to focus solely on agriculture, or reduce agricultural production or livestock numbers, nor would the government legislate or introduce taxes or levies to reduce livestock emissions.
THEY SAID IT: "I have this fear of clowns, so I think that if I surround myself with them, it will ward off all evil." - Johnny Depp
YOU SAID IT: You're still talking about the response to COVID and the constitution.
Deb says, "I would not support a royal commission. We won't learn any lessons, we never do. On the topic of COVID, I have so far avoided it and I have had four vaccinations. I still wear a mask. Big pharma hit the jackpot with COVID. Like all monolithic corporate giants, I wonder whether there are after effects of said vaccinations and will anyone ever shed light on what they are? I am not a conspiracy theorist, I just don't trust big pharma any more than I trust governments or the corporate world or the medical profession per se."
Stuart thinks we did pretty well in our response to COVID. "We didn't avoid it totally, but the effects of a brief infection were very mild as fully vaccinated." He thinks a royal commission would be a waste of time and that we should leave the constitution alone.
Arthur says: "Getting rid of the states is long overdue but it will take another unexpected result in a referendum equal to that of Tony Abbott becoming prime minister. We do not need a royal commission to tell us what a mess the response to COVID was. Apart from the waste of millions of taxpayers money we already know that it was a case of everyone but no one actually in charge, a certain recipe for confusion if not disaster. We do not need seven or is it eight health departments, police forces, education systems and transport systems and all the expensive parliaments, politicians and departments when the needs in all states are identical."
On iceberg lettuce, Mark says, "It takes more energy to eat one than you get from it." On the revolving door at Downing Street, "I'm surprised Scotty from marketing is not over there offering advice." And on COVID: "I'm ashamed of the scare tactics used by all levels of government. And ashamed of the way vaccinated Australians treated and still treating unvaccinated Australians because of the same."
And on lettuce futures, Carole says, "What a way to wake up. John Hanscombe, you always make me laugh and you write beautifully." Thank you, Carole, that gives me the strength to go on. And on, and on ...
