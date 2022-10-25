Arthur says: "Getting rid of the states is long overdue but it will take another unexpected result in a referendum equal to that of Tony Abbott becoming prime minister. We do not need a royal commission to tell us what a mess the response to COVID was. Apart from the waste of millions of taxpayers money we already know that it was a case of everyone but no one actually in charge, a certain recipe for confusion if not disaster. We do not need seven or is it eight health departments, police forces, education systems and transport systems and all the expensive parliaments, politicians and departments when the needs in all states are identical."