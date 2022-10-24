The main focus tomorrow will be on the government's first budget.
How tough will Jim Chalmers be? Will there be a surprise? Has he been talking tough so the outcome won't seem so bad? Politicians do that kind of thing.
He really has been talking tough. It will be a take-in rather than a give-out budget.
"While we have plenty of things going for us, Australians have not been immune from rampant global inflation, heightened uncertainty and cost of living pressures here at home," Mr Chalmers said.
"These headwinds will inevitably impact our growth outlook, and Australians are already feeling the pinch from higher prices and rising interest rates."
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said that Labor had spent its first months delivering on a promise to undertake a deep audit of spending to identify where money can be returned or redirected.
She said that the budget would include more than $21 billion in savings and decisions to redirect existing spending.
Examples included the retrieval of $6.5 billion from infrastructure projects. A further $3.6 billion will come from slashing expenditure on external labour, advertising, travel and legal costs.
But we are getting promises of some goodies.
The Infrastructure Minister, Catherine King, said that two new regional grants programs would be introduced, with a coalition scheme that was criticised by the auditor-general to be dumped.
Ms King announced that the Albanese government will scrap the Building Better Regions Fund in favour of the new programs she described as "much more transparent".
The budget will set out a billion dollars over three years for the schemes, to be known as the Growing Regions Program and the Precincts and Partnerships Program.
One thing we can be sure of: taxes and the weather won't be going away.
The rain will continue. More is forecast.
Two weather systems were causing more pain for NSW residents in already flooded areas as emergency services prepared more people for evacuation.
The grief from the flooding that's already happened is becoming more apparent.
A 28-year-old woman from Sydney drowned in floodwaters in the NSW Central West.
Her body was found after a desperate search after a vehicle she was travelling in was swept into floodwaters near Gulgong, around 30 kilometres north of Mudgee.
She had got out of the car but was then swept away.
