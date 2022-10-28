Insect pests fall into two main groups, the sap suckers, and the leaf eaters. The sap suckers are often quite small and can go unnoticed until their numbers build which can occur quite rapidly if left unchecked, aphids are a good example.
Common leaf eaters in the garden are often easy to identify by the damage they cause leaving holes in the leaves. Chewers such as caterpillars, leaf eating ladybird beetles, snails and slugs can make short work of broccoli, cabbage, other leafy greens, and newly planted seedlings.
Correctly identifying the pest causing plant damage is critical before attempting any form of pest management. If in doubt seek professional advice.
The preference for soft options, organic remedies and biopesticides, has grown in popularity and there are now products available that can be safely used in the garden without fear of chemical residue that may be harmful to your health.
The number of biopesticides continues to grow and these products are based on materials such as essential oils, botanical extracts, bacteria and certain minerals.
They are particularly popular for use in food-producing gardens.
Examples of popular bio-pesticides include neem oil, garlic sprays, baking soda and strains of the bacteria bacillus thuringiensis used to control caterpillars.
These softer option biopesticides are usually inherently less toxic than conventional pesticides and generally affect only the target pest and closely related organisms.
Prevention is always better than cure and soft options are no different to other chemicals in that they require regular application to gain good results.
Some of the more common garden pests and diseases can be managed with due diligence, a keen eye and the employment of soft options as necessary.
There are of course pest management options that are even easier to employ.
Snails and slugs can be managed by placing a copper strip around the perimeter of vegetable gardens.
Powdery mildew, a common fungal disease of cucurbits such as pumpkin, squash and zucchini can be prevented using a milk spray at a ratio of 1 part, milk to 10 parts water applied every 4-5 days.
Any form of pesticide including biopesticides, have the potential to impact off target species of insects such as honeybees and predatory insects.
Spraying pesticides is often not necessary, as the beneficial insects such as praying mantis, wasps, hover fly, lace wing and predatory lady bird beetle larvae will keep some pests in check to an acceptable level.
So, consider the environment and your own health before using any type of pesticide, including the soft options.
