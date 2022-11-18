The Canberra Times
Willowman by Inge Simpson review - This is a loving story about cricket and the craft behind it

By Penelope Cottier
November 19 2022 - 12:00am
Author Inga Simpson. Picture: Supplied
  • Willowman, by Inga Simpson. Hachette, $32.99.

For many of us, the move into summer each year means football is definitely over, and cricket becomes a focus. Whether we are players or spectators, so called "tragics" or casual observers, it's hard to escape this strange sport. Inga Simpson has delved into the game from the point of view of a player and that of a batmaker, and produced a fascinating and absorbing novel.

