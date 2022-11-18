For many of us, the move into summer each year means football is definitely over, and cricket becomes a focus. Whether we are players or spectators, so called "tragics" or casual observers, it's hard to escape this strange sport. Inga Simpson has delved into the game from the point of view of a player and that of a batmaker, and produced a fascinating and absorbing novel.
Todd Harrow is a young and gifted cricketer, and the book details his rise from local cricket to the Australian team - the dream of many. There are descriptions of matches as he works his way up, and Simpson manages to capture the excitement of the game without becoming bogged down in too much detail. Even a non-cricket-loving reader will find these descriptions engaging.
The dangers of cricket are also a feature, specifically the everyday, niggling injuries, whether to a batter's hands or a fast bowler's whole body. The threat of the occasional catastrophic blow to the head, despite helmets, looms large, as does the added complication of concussion.
Alongside the rise of Harrow into the highest echelons of cricket (and what comes after that), we meet a traditional batmaker, Allan Reader. Simpson delights in taking us into the arcane world of the batmaker, with its time-honoured methods. The language of batmaking is surprising and lovely. For example, a "podshaver" is the name given to a "craftsperson skilled at carving cricket bats".
Reader makes the ideal bat for Harrow, from tree, to billet, to cleft, to finished article, through many stages. He does indeed 'read' the wood, having an ability to sense the possibilities of each piece as a potential bat. There are comparisons, here, with the music world as well.
Alongside his work, Reader is dealing with the disintegration of his marriage, and reconnecting with his daughter. The spectre of depression hangs over both batmaker and players, with the suicide of a former cricketer an important element, raising the issue of how difficult it must be to play a sport at the very top level, and to cope with the loss of that position.
The novel is set around 2006-2009, and takes in the changes occurring, including the emergence of T20 cricket. Another important thread is the gradual (and still far from complete) recognition of the skill and depth of women's cricket. Without giving away too much of the plot, this becomes more of a presence towards the novel's end.
In writing a detailed and loving story about cricket, Simpson has achieved something to be cherished. This is more a five-day read than a quick bash, and all the better for it.
