The Canberra Times
Review

Ralph Macchio writes of embracing his 'Karate Kid' persona

October 29 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ralph Macchio has learned to embrace his Karate Kid persona. Picture Getty Images

There was a time in Ralph Macchio's life where he couldn't imagine playing Karate Kid protagonist Daniel LaRusso ever again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.