Times Past: October 26, 1985

October 25 2022 - 6:30pm
Times Past: October 26, 1985

The biggest name in retail in Canberra and Queanbeyan, J.B. Youngs was to change name, it was reported on this day in 1985. The name change was a final formality in the takeover of the J.B. Youngs stores that occurred in 1979. The managing director of Youngs, Bill Colman said that he will be very sad to see the name disappear.

