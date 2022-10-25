Times Past: October 26, 1985

The biggest name in retail in Canberra and Queanbeyan, J.B. Youngs was to change name, it was reported on this day in 1985. The name change was a final formality in the takeover of the J.B. Youngs stores that occurred in 1979. The managing director of Youngs, Bill Colman said that he will be very sad to see the name disappear.
There was a lot of history attached to the name as it had been prominent in retailing in Queanbeyan since 1914 and in Canberra from 1924. Mr. Colman's grandfather had bought out the name in 1925 and the descendants of the Colman family had looked after the business up until the takeover of Grace Bros in 1979.
While the name may have changed, Mr Colman maintained a position within Grace Bros as the appointed manager of the country division which contained 26 stores in the ACT, country NSW and Bairnsdale, Victoria.
There was confidence that the name change would not have any negative impact on the existing stores as Grace Bros already had a good reputation and there was to be no noticeable change to customers. At the time of reporting, Youngs employed about 1,800 people throughout the chain with a sales turnover of $120 million.
Grace Bros went on to be a driving force in the retail industry within Canberra and Queanbeyan to be later bought out by Myer and rebranded in 2004, of which few stores exist in shopping centres today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.
The biggest name in retail in Canberra and Queanbeyan, J.B. Youngs was to change name, it was reported on this day in 1985. The name change was a final formality in the takeover of the J.B. Youngs stores that occurred in 1979. The managing director of Youngs, Bill Colman said that he will be very sad to see the name disappear.
There was a lot of history attached to the name as it had been prominent in retailing in Queanbeyan since 1914 and in Canberra from 1924. Mr. Colman's grandfather had bought out the name in 1925 and the descendants of the Colman family had looked after the business up until the takeover of Grace Bros in 1979.
While the name may have changed, Mr Colman maintained a position within Grace Bros as the appointed manager of the country division which contained 26 stores in the ACT, country NSW and Bairnsdale, Victoria.
There was confidence that the name change would not have any negative impact on the existing stores as Grace Bros already had a good reputation and there was to be no noticeable change to customers. At the time of reporting, Youngs employed about 1,800 people throughout the chain with a sales turnover of $120 million.
Grace Bros went on to be a driving force in the retail industry within Canberra and Queanbeyan to be later bought out by Myer and rebranded in 2004, of which few stores exist in shopping centres today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.