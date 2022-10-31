These thin panels (about 30 centimetres by 20 centimetres) are saturated with colour. The dense mass of each glass panel is beautiful and sensuous in its viscosity of colour (orange and yellow, grey, bronze and green, orange gloss with black fade). The tiny air bubbles in the works Holding (rhubarb) and grey with bubbles are a reminder of the fluid nature of glass as it moves from a heated liquid to a solid mass and of the ability of glass to trap and transform light and colour. Of special note is a panel in dark glass. In this work rough textured grooves form the top half of the glass panel while the lower half by some sort of clever alchemy resembles the tiny pinpricks of the stars of the Milky Way in a dark universe. It is, I think, quite magical.