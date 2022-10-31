Hannah Gason: Arranging Light. Consuelo Cavaniglia: night changes things, you can't see exactly how but you can feel it in your bones. Canberra Glassworks. Until November 27. canberraglassworks.com.
The main gallery at the Canberra Glassworks is illuminated by Hannah Gason's exhibition Arranging Light. Consuelo Cavaniglia's exhibition night changes things, you can't see exactly how but you can feel it in your bones also brings light into the Smokestack Gallery. Both artists complement each other as their interest in light and space is explored through the medium of glass. Although the art practice of both artists is innovative and exploratory, there is also an affinity with glassmaking traditions of the past. Artists have long understood the relationship between glass and light to create a mood of transformation, wonder and contemplation.
The exhibition's introductory wall text makes an interesting reference to Bauhaus artist Laszlo Moholy-Nagy (1895-1946) and his key work Light Prop for an Electric Stage - Night Space Modulator, 1930. Moholy-Nagy was one of the first artists to use light as an active element in a sculpture. His machine, with its moving mechanical parts and perforated surfaces, allowed light to be a functioning part of the work, creating movement and shadows on surfaces and paved the way for kinetic art to follow.
Canberra artist Hannah Gason devises surfaces that do not physically move but instead are constructed so that the light itself is transformed as it passes over their surfaces. In two series, Ebb and Flow 1-11 and Swell 1-11, white opaque and transparent glass tiles are arranged in geometric patterns to make up square wall panels.
As in op art (optical art) the eye becomes an active participant as light appears to move over the surface of the work animating its seemingly flat surface. In Pitter Patter, an aptly named work, small glass tiles repeat a rhythmic pattern that animates and connects the four panels.
Colour, a feature of Gason's art practice, finds its expression in four works in the Tracing Light series (two are in the foyer). These are shallow glass boxes that enclose the central "heart" of colour that radiates across the rippled surfaces. A single work called, appropriately, Shades of light is intriguing. A play of soft pink shadows is cast on the wall by colour projections suggesting how light in the final analysis can become the principal active participant in creating an illusion of space and movement on a flat surface.
Sydney-based artist Consuelo Cavaniglia's installation was made during a Canberra Glassworks residency in 2021. Sheets of kiln-formed panels of glass are encased in freestanding open, painted wooden and aluminium structures whose proportions are based on a human scale. Their sense of enclosure invites the viewer to engage with the work in the contained space and to move from darkness to light and from light to darkness.
These thin panels (about 30 centimetres by 20 centimetres) are saturated with colour. The dense mass of each glass panel is beautiful and sensuous in its viscosity of colour (orange and yellow, grey, bronze and green, orange gloss with black fade). The tiny air bubbles in the works Holding (rhubarb) and grey with bubbles are a reminder of the fluid nature of glass as it moves from a heated liquid to a solid mass and of the ability of glass to trap and transform light and colour. Of special note is a panel in dark glass. In this work rough textured grooves form the top half of the glass panel while the lower half by some sort of clever alchemy resembles the tiny pinpricks of the stars of the Milky Way in a dark universe. It is, I think, quite magical.
