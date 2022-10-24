New codes could help define roles

There continues to be a view among some politicians that democracy involves only having elections and that being elected provides a member of parliament, particularly a minister, authority that should not be encumbered by other processes. But other processes are critical to responsible government, including the separation of powers between the executive (the government), the legislature (the parliament) and the judiciary, the role of a merit-based non-partisan public service, administrative laws that demand impartiality, integrity organisations that protect the public interest.